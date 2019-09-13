Novartis Ag Sponsored Adr (NVS) Shareholder Cambridge Trust Company Has Trimmed Stake; First Eagle Investment Management Has Raised Its Deere & Co (DE) Stake by $9.28 Million

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 56,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 4.77 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $790.93 million, up from 4.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $164.58. About 84,412 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO SAM ALLEN SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN BRAZIL; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPECT “STRONG” MARGINS IN AGRICULTURE AND TURF BUSINESS GOING FORWARD; 18/05/2018 – Deere missed estimates by 17 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of $3.14 per share in its most recent report but maintained its full-year forecast; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS COMPANY EQUIPMENT SALES ARE PROJECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 30 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WHILE GLOBAL TRADE CONCERNS WEIGH ON FARMERS, OVERALL SENTIMENT IS HOLDING AS COMMODITY PRICES MOVE UP, EQUIPMENT DEMAND SHOWS IMPROVEMENT; 03/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $159 FROM $172; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; 18/05/2018 – DEERE – 2018 ADJ NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO EXCLUDING PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX ADJUSTMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM IS FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $3.1 BLN; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – QTRLY AGRICULTURE & TURF SALES ROSE 22 PERCENT; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG

Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in Novartis Ag Sponsored Adr (NVS) by 20.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 25,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 97,181 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.87 million, down from 122,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Novartis Ag Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $87.6. About 449,576 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 09/05/2018 – Untangling Trump’s lawyer’s ties to Novartis: Here are 6 unanswered questions; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – EMA MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR AIMOVIG IS UNDER REVIEW. NOVARTIS EXPECTS APPROVAL IN EU IN COMING MONTHS; 09/05/2018 – DURECT CORP – DURECT HAS RIGHT TO TERMINATE FOR CONVENIENCE PRIOR TO NDA APPROVAL; 16/05/2018 – Novartis ex-CEO says regrets hiring, not firing Trump lawyer; 23/03/2018 – NOVARTIS INTL AG: SANDOZ GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR PROPOSE; 22/03/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS NEW INDICATION APPROVED UNDER FDA PRIORITY REVIEW DESIGNATION; 16/05/2018 – Novartis announces changes to the Executive Committee; 01/05/2018 – Kymriah® (tisagenlecleucel), first-in-class CAR-T therapy from Novartis, receives second FDA approval to treat appropriate r/r; 17/04/2018 – REG-Novartis tender offer for AveXis commences; 14/05/2018 – Novartis draws attention of Swiss prosecutors over Michael Cohen deal

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $37.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO) by 77,975 shares to 11.24M shares, valued at $376.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Technipfmc Plc by 99,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30.44 million shares, and cut its stake in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD).

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,909 shares to 119,330 shares, valued at $23.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 17,997 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).