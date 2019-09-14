Novartis Ag Sponsored Adr (NVS) Position Maintained by Trust Co Of Oklahoma; Capital World Investors Has Upped Its Holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano Sab De Cv Adr (FMX) as Valuation Declined

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano Sab De Cv Adr (FMX) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 5,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 857,609 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.97 million, up from 852,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano Sab De Cv Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $167.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $93.61. About 479,817 shares traded or 60.88% up from the average. Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 11.6% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Health Division; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN115.34B, EST. MXN117.84B; 24/04/2018 – FEMSA Files 2017 SEC Annual Report; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.03M, EST. MXN2.48B; 26/04/2018 – Mexican bottler Femsa’s profit falls 78 percent; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA NOT FULLY CONFIDENT MEXICO CONSUMER IS BACK: CEO PADILLA; 07/03/2018 FEMSA ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FOR 2018

Trust Co Of Oklahoma increased its stake in Novartis Ag Sponsored Adr (NVS) by 0.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma bought 86 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 14,183 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30 billion, up from 14,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Novartis Ag Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $86.99. About 2.35M shares traded or 23.59% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 09/04/2018 – Novartis Expects AveXis Deal to Close Mid 2018; 10/05/2018 – Jeff DelViscio: EXCLUSIVE: “Yesterday was not a good day for Novartis” #understatement via CEO Vasant Narasimhan. @pharmalot; 09/05/2018 – Novartis and AT&T Spoke to Mueller’s Office About Payments to Michael Cohen; 15/05/2018 – Novartis successfully completes acquisition of AveXis, Inc; 15/03/2018 – AKCEA THERAPEUTICS INC – NOVARTIS PHARMA AG, ONE OF AKCEA’S LARGEST SHAREHOLDERS, HAS AGREED TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL; 16/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Former Novartis CEO regrets Cohen contract as top lawyer resigns; Pfizer wins biosimilar approval; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: European Medicines Agency Application for Aimovig Is Under Review; 12/03/2018 – Novartis Appoints Executive Committee Members; President of Operations to Leave

Capital World Investors, which manages about $426.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (Reit) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.05M shares to 16.28M shares, valued at $2.12B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) by 11,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

More notable recent Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “FEMSA Files 2018 SEC Annual Report – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Stocks Taking A Big Hit On Mexico Tariff Threat – Benzinga” published on May 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,692 Million Dividend NYSE:FMX – GlobeNewswire” on March 22, 2019. More interesting news about Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “FMX vs. KO: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FEMSA Comercio completes acquisition of CorporaciÃ³n GPF in Ecuador – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.