Novartis Ag Sp Adr (NVS) Holder Bahl & Gaynor Has Trimmed Stake by $336,000; As Nike Cl B (NKE) Stock Price Rose, Holder Buffington Mohr Mcneal Cut Holding

Buffington Mohr Mcneal decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 41.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal sold 4,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 6,178 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520,000, down from 10,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.28. About 5.42M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Second Nike executive leaves company amid complaints about inappropriate behavior; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Is Said to Be Leaving Amid Conduct Review; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 19/03/2018 – Highsnobiety: These 8 OFF-WHITE x Nike Sneakers Could Be Releasing Later in 2018; 16/03/2018 – Martin’s departure comes one day after Nike President Trevor Edwards resigned amid complaints about poor workplace conduct; 27/03/2018 – Soccer-Nike deal hurts England preparations with World Cup ball; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 24 percent; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s North American Sales Show Signs of a Rebound (Video); 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 22/03/2018 – Nike Sales Rise, Posts Loss Citing Tax Changes

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased its stake in Novartis Ag Sp Adr (NVS) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 205,366 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.74 million, down from 208,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Novartis Ag Sp Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $89.47. About 1.11 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 19/04/2018 – Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics, Cosentyx drop; 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis wins added use for its CAR-T drug; former Valeant exec faces a fraud trial; 27/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline is buying Novartis out of their consumer health care partnership; 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS ALLEGES THAT EYLEA, ZALTRAP INCORPORATE TECHNOLOGY COVERED BY ONE OR MORE CLAIMS OF A PATENT IT HOLDS; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVED AIMOVIG (ERENUMAB-AOOE) FOR THE PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULT; 10/05/2018 – For all I know, $NVS Joe Jimenez really was responsible for the Cohen mess — but doesn’t it strike anyone else as just oh so convenient that insiders are sticking a knife in his back to PVAAC: Protect Vas At All Costs?; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – GSK ALSO TO INITIATE STRATEGIC REVIEW OF HORLICKS AND OTHER CONSUMER NUTRITION PRODUCTS TO SUPPORT TRANSACTION FUNDING; 09/04/2018 – Novartis CEO: AveXis Deal to Be Partly Financed From Proceeds of JV Stake Sale; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab)

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 3.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.90B for 17.75 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthcare Services Group Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 100,842 shares to 445,977 shares, valued at $14.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 38,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.27 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbr Partners Lc reported 50,556 shares stake. Patten Group has 0.44% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 12,074 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Co invested in 12,287 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 4,000 shares. Webster Bankshares N A holds 0.03% or 2,092 shares. Moreover, Wetherby Asset Management has 0.4% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Hl Fincl Services Ltd Com holds 0.15% or 112,137 shares in its portfolio. The Minnesota-based Winslow Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.67% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Alabama-based Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.4% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 41,941 were reported by First Allied Advisory. 179,225 were accumulated by Kcm Advsrs Limited Liability. Peloton Wealth Strategists reported 32,950 shares. 51,892 are owned by Charter Tru Co. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Company holds 9,005 shares. Guardian Life Of America holds 0.04% or 3,627 shares in its portfolio.

Buffington Mohr Mcneal, which manages about $309.71M and $310.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:TXN) by 16,221 shares to 20,187 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 8,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2020 Corporate Bond Etf.