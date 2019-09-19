Novartis AG (NVS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

This is a contrast between Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Drug Manufacturers – Major and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novartis AG 87 3.72 N/A 2.91 31.51 Johnson & Johnson 136 4.26 N/A 6.03 21.60

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Novartis AG and Johnson & Johnson. Johnson & Johnson is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Novartis AG. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Novartis AG is presently more expensive than Johnson & Johnson, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novartis AG 0.00% 17.8% 8.4% Johnson & Johnson 0.00% 24.9% 10%

Volatility & Risk

Novartis AG has a beta of 0.59 and its 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Johnson & Johnson’s 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.68 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Novartis AG is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Johnson & Johnson is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Johnson & Johnson is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novartis AG.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Novartis AG and Johnson & Johnson.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novartis AG 0 0 0 0.00 Johnson & Johnson 0 2 3 2.60

On the other hand, Johnson & Johnson’s potential upside is 13.92% and its average price target is $148.8.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Novartis AG and Johnson & Johnson are owned by institutional investors at 12.1% and 69.2% respectively. Novartis AG’s share held by insiders are 9.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.07% of Johnson & Johnson’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novartis AG -1.86% -0.3% 11.81% 19.34% 22.04% 19.15% Johnson & Johnson 0.34% -6.56% -8.26% -1.08% -1.48% 0.91%

For the past year Novartis AG’s stock price has bigger growth than Johnson & Johnson.

Summary

Johnson & Johnson beats on 9 of the 11 factors Novartis AG.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segments also franchises ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and other medicines, as well as cell and gene therapies. The Sandoz segment offers active ingredients and finished dosage forms of pharmaceuticals for dermatology, respiratory and ophthalmic, cardiovascular, metabolism, central nervous system, pain, gastrointestinal, and hormonal therapies; active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates primarily antibiotics; protein or other biotechnology-based products; and cytotoxic products for the hospital markets, as well as biotechnology manufacturing services to other companies. The Alcon segment offers eye care products, including ophthalmic surgical equipment, instruments, disposable products, and intraocular lenses for use in surgical procedures to treat cataracts, vitreoretinal conditions, glaucoma, and refractive errors; and contact lenses and lens care products. The company has collaboration and licensing agreements with Xencor for the development of bispecific antibodies for treating cancer; and Surface Oncology to access four pre-clinical programs in immuno-oncology. It also has collaboration and licensing agreements with Intellia Therapeutics for the discovery and development of new medicines using CRISPR genome editing technology; and Caribou Biosciences for the development of drug discovery tools. In addition, the company has a clinical research collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to investigate Opdivo (nivolumab) and Opdivo + Yervoy (ipilimumab) regimen in combination with Mekinist as a treatment option for metastatic colorectal cancer. Novartis AG was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand. This segment also provides women's health products, such as sanitary pads under the STAYFREE and CAREFREE brands, and tampons under the o.b. brand; wound care products comprising adhesive bandages under the BAND-AID brand and first aid products under the NEOSPORIN brand. The company's Pharmaceutical segment offers various products in the areas of immunology, infectious diseases and vaccines, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, and pulmonary hypertension diseases. Its Medical Devices segment provides orthopedic products; general surgery, biosurgical, endomechanical, and energy products; electrophysiology products to treat cardiovascular disease; sterilization and disinfection products to reduce surgical infection; diabetes care products that include blood glucose monitoring; and vision care products, such as disposable contact lenses and ophthalmic products related to cataract and laser refractive surgery. The company markets its products to general public, retail outlets and distributors, wholesalers, hospitals, and health care professionals for prescription use, as well as for use in the professional fields by physicians, nurses, hospitals, eye care professionals, and clinics. Johnson & Johnson was founded in 1885 and is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey.