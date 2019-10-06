Novartis Ag (NVS) Stock Value Rose While Parkwood Upped by $6.07 Million Its Position; Hanseatic Management Services Trimmed Tjx Companies (TJX) Holding as Shares Rose

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (TJX) by 65.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 11,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 5,949 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $315,000, down from 17,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $55.29. About 4.07M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q EPS $1.13; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX COMP SALES UP 4%; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 98.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 66,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 134,399 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.27M, up from 67,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $85.94. About 1.68 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 22/03/2018 – Phase lll data in The Lancet show Novartis siponimod significantly improves outcomes in patients with secondary progressive MS; 16/05/2018 – STAT: BREAKING: Novartis chief lawyer departing over company’s payments made to Cohen; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen migraine drug, price set at $6900/yr; 09/05/2018 – Shimon Prokupecz: CNN: Cohen promised Novartis access to the White House with respect to healthcare policy, according to; 17/04/2018 – Novartis to Invest More Than $100M to Research, Develop Antimalarials; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS TO CONTINUE TO INVEST IN GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES FOR OTC, ORAL HEALTH BRANDS, SUCH AS SENSODYNE AND ENO; 09/04/2018 – AveXis Enters Agreement To Be Acquired By Novartis AG For $8.7 Billion; 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – THE FOUR DIRECTORS WILL STEP DOWN IN CONNECTION WITH COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION; 09/05/2018 – Kyle Griffin: Novartis source: “…toward the end of the meeting, everyone realized this was a probably a slippery slope to; 14/05/2018 – ADRs Slightly Higher; Alibaba, BP and Novartis Trade Actively

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $468.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab (Charles) Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 59,459 shares to 96,416 shares, valued at $3.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mesa Air Group Inc by 109,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 640,393 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tot World Stk Etf (VT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,975 are owned by Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx. Professional Advisory Svcs has invested 3.36% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 345,722 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 24,452 shares. Rockland Trust holds 0.02% or 4,542 shares. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Company reported 5,586 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Castleark Management Limited Liability Co reported 13,680 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.23% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Pa has 0.02% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 3,904 shares. 70,400 were accumulated by Ci Invests Inc. Grimes And Com holds 0.04% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 9,714 shares. Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 283,469 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 0.41% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 235,606 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt reported 0.17% stake. Cibc World Inc holds 0.03% or 108,240 shares in its portfolio.

