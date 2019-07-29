Novartis Ag (NVS) Stock Value Rose While Dodge & Cox Has Cut by $43.59 Million Its Stake; Wpx Energy (WPX) Holder Encompass Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding as Market Value Rose

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 1.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 454,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 36.34M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49B, down from 36.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $93.19. About 1.68M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 13/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 204114 Company: NOVARTIS PHARMS CORP; 11/05/2018 – FOSUN PHARMA IS SAID TO VIE FOR $2B NOVARTIS GENERICS PORTFOLIO; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 09/04/2018 – Novartis said on Monday it plans to buy gene therapy company AveXis in a cash deal totaling $8.7 billion; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Novartis India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GSK GSK.L CEO SAYS VERY CONFIDENT ABOUT IMPROVING CONSUMER HEALTHCARE MARGINS TO AT LEAST (NOT TOWARDS) 20 PCT BY 2020, UP FROM 17.7 (NOT 17.3) PCT RECENTLY; 23/03/2018 – Novartis: Sandoz is Seeking European Approval for Infliximab; 10/05/2018 – STAT: EXCLUSIVE: Novartis’ CEO sent employees an email Thursday seeking to contain intensifying political and business fa…; 21/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 018281 Company: NOVARTIS; 16/05/2018 – Novartis: Mr. Ehrat’s Decision Related to Novartis’s Deal With Michael Cohen

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 42.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc sold 1.45M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.95M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.58 million, down from 3.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.03. About 7.77M shares traded or 5.48% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 29.91% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ WPX Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPX); 17/05/2018 – WPX Energy Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $628.4M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $628.4 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2022 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 30c

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grupo Televisa Sab (NYSE:TV) by 3.59M shares to 58.53M shares, valued at $647.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 1.05 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 18.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE).

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 3.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.89B for 18.49 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Talos Energy Inc by 154,135 shares to 1.87M shares, valued at $49.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 450,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Management Inc reported 2.39 million shares. Carlson Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.17% or 712,400 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Ww Asset Mgmt reported 18,589 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Raymond James & Associates owns 140,897 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) or 597 shares. Ftb Advsr stated it has 1,188 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.09% or 13.18M shares. Dubuque National Bank And has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Bb&T Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 11,147 shares. Victory holds 0.03% or 854,437 shares in its portfolio. 6.00 million were accumulated by Peconic Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 118,969 shares. Van Eck accumulated 2.91M shares.

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.06 per share. WPX’s profit will be $29.56 million for 35.82 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.