Novartis Ag (NVS) Stock Price Rose While Reliance Trust Has Upped Stake by $776,544; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Valuation Rose While Brookstone Capital Management Has Lifted by $1.38 Million Its Stake

Reliance Trust increased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 56.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust bought 8,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,311 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 14,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $91.32. About 1.21 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 14/05/2018 – Novartis’ tone-deaf response to Michael Cohen: troubling, but not surprising; 09/04/2018 – Novartis enters agreement to acquire AveXis Inc. for USD 8.7 bn to transform care in SMA and expand position as a gene therapy and Neuroscience leader; 11/05/2018 – Novartis announces FDA approval of Gilenya(R) as the first disease-modifying therapy for pediatric relapsing multiple sclerosis; 09/04/2018 – From the midnight bureau — Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS $AVXS $BIIB; 12/03/2018 – Novartis: Shannon Klinger Named Chief Ethics, Risk and Compliance Officer; 25/04/2018 – Novartis launches FocalView app, providing opportunity for patients to participate in ophthalmology clinical trials from home; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheum; 09/04/2018 – Novartis to Buy AveXis for $8.7 Billion; 09/04/2018 – Novartis To Acquire AxeXis For $8.7 Billion In Cash — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – NOVARTIS INTL SANDOZ IN PACT W/ PEAR THERAPEUTICS TO DEVELOP,

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 185.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 13,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,995 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, up from 7,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $112.94. About 6.40 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/03/2018 – JPM Chief Executive Dimon Pay Ratio Among the Highest of Big U.S. Banks; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL MARCH SERVICES PMI AT 53.2 VS 54.8 LAST MONTH; 09/04/2018 – JPM’s Bell Says Tariff Escalation a ‘Lose-Lose’ for Global Economy (Video); 22/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Properties Sells Bowen Building to JPMorgan Chase for $140M; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon plans to offer co-branded credit card to U.S. small-business customers- Bloomberg

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50 million and $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (MBG) by 68,860 shares to 48,125 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (CIU) by 39,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,059 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304 worth of stock. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950. Scher Peter sold $1.96M worth of stock. Friedman Stacey sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310. $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. 13,341 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $1.40 million were sold by Beer Lori A.

