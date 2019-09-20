Novartis Ag (NVS) Stake Held by Managed Asset Portfolios Llc; As Schnitzer Stl Inds (SCHN) Shares Rose, Shareholder Adirondack Research & Management Increased Its Holding

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 9,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 283,454 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.88M, up from 273,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $86.35. About 899,698 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS PHYSICIANS ARE GROWING MORE CONFIDENT IN USING ENTRESTO; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS NOVN.S FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST REGENERON REGN.O OVER LATTER’S MANUFACTURING OF EYLEA, ZALTRAP — COURT FILING; 22/03/2018 – Phase lll data in The Lancet show Novartis siponimod significantly improves outcomes in patients with secondary progressive MS; 27/03/2018 – Novartis: Completion of Sale Expected in Second Quarter of 2018; 16/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Former Novartis CEO regrets Cohen contract as top lawyer resigns; Pfizer wins biosimilar approval; 09/04/2018 – From the midnight bureau — Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS $AVXS $BIIB; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 18/04/2018 – Conatus Pharmaceuticals’ IDN-7314 Pan-caspase Inhibitor Reduces Hepatic Tissue Factor-Driven Coagulation In Vitro and In Vivo; 23/04/2018 – NOVARTIS INSTITUTES FOR BIOMEDICAL RESEARCH INC REPORTS 14.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC AS OF APRIL 18, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – Novartis: Sandoz is Seeking European Approval for Infliximab

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Schnitzer Stl Inds (SCHN) by 40.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 16,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 56,866 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49 million, up from 40,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Schnitzer Stl Inds for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $637.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $23.82. About 181,926 shares traded. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) has declined 20.39% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHN News: 16/03/2018 Schnitzer Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL 2Q REV. $559M, EST. $508.0M (2 EST.); 22/04/2018 – DJ Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCHN); 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR INCLUDES TAX BENEFITS OF $0.52/SHARE ASSOCIATED TAX REFORM; 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q Net $41.9M; 30/04/2018 – Schnitzer Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q EPS $1.42; 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q Rev $559.4M; 21/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.31; 21/03/2018 – SCHNITZER 2Q PRELIM ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.25-$1.31 W/ TAX BENEFIT

Investors sentiment is 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 23 investors sold SCHN shares while 47 reduced holdings. only 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 22.62 million shares or 3.38% more from 21.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 16,337 were accumulated by Grp Inc. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN). 5,900 were accumulated by Adams Diversified Equity Fund. Millennium Limited Liability Company owns 39,184 shares. D E Shaw & has 13,188 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Indexiq Advsrs Lc has 0.04% invested in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN). Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) for 177,053 shares. Ftb Advsrs reported 0% in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN). Franklin Resource, a California-based fund reported 63,200 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN). Hillcrest Asset Management Ltd, a Texas-based fund reported 255,601 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Limited Liability Co, a Minnesota-based fund reported 240,027 shares. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Ltd Co has 0% invested in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) for 78 shares.

More notable recent Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Georgia jury awards $280 million to Louisiana family in fatal 2016 truck crash – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86 million and $139.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 4,427 shares to 4,211 shares, valued at $340,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allscripts Healthcare Solutn (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 27,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 443,920 shares, and cut its stake in Css Inds Inc (NYSE:CSS).