Novartis Ag (NVS) Shareholder Sectoral Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position; Miller Howard Investments Cut Crown Castle Intl New Com (CCI) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New Com (CCI) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 40,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 528,461 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.89M, down from 568,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $137.22. About 357,459 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 10.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The hedge fund held 182,646 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.68 million, down from 204,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $85.88. About 237,547 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – ASSUMING MID 2018 COMPLETION, ACQUISITION IMPACT WOULD BE SLIGHTLY NEGATIVE TO CORE OPERATING INCOME IN 2018 AND 2019; 16/05/2018 – FORMER NOVARTIS AG CEO SAYS ‘SCARCITY OF ASSET’ PRESSURED NOVARTIS TO SIGN COHEN CONTRACT, SHOULD HAVE DONE MORE DUE DILIGENCE; 16/05/2018 – Novartis Says General Counsel Will Retire Over Cohen Payments; 26/03/2018 – Novartis CEO: Any potential decision on eye-care business will be made in first half of 2019; 16/05/2018 – Pawn to king’s bishop 6. #notcheckmate $NVS; 04/04/2018 – NOVARTIS GAINED CHF216M FROM SWISS PENSION LAW CHANGE: HZ; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 04/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS IMPROVEMENT IN COMBINED PHYSICAL AND SOCIAL ACTIVITY OF PATIENTS TREATED WITH ENTRESTO VERSUS ENALAPRIL WAS EQUIVALENT TO A DIFFERENCE OF NINE YEARS OF AGING; 13/05/2018 – Cohen’s work looked a lot like that of most D.C. lobbyists. But his clients, like Novartis and AT&T, insist the attorney did no lobbying for them; 07/03/2018 – Borsa Italiana: Novartis, Science 37 in decentralized clinical trial alliance

More notable recent Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “European advisory groups backs expanded use of Lucentis – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Former Intarcia, Novartis exec to head Flagship’s new ‘gene-tuning’ startup – Boston Business Journal” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors May Want to Follow the Progress of These Biotechs – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Small-Cap Biotechs With Huge Upside – Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Continues To Investigate Securities Claims Against Novartis AG â€“ NVS – Benzinga” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30B and $836.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fibrogen Inc by 221,400 shares to 302,660 shares, valued at $13.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Forty Seven Inc by 190,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 656,651 shares, and has risen its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO).

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $3.15 billion for 15.67 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68B and $3.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Midstream Partners Lp by 410,444 shares to 1.81 million shares, valued at $55.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 87,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 338,736 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp Com (NYSE:MPC).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

