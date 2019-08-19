Novartis Ag (NVS) Shareholder Sectoral Asset Management Cut Its Holding as Stock Rose; Teton Advisors Has Lowered Stake in Entegris Com (ENTG) by $549,500

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold 9,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The hedge fund held 204,046 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.62M, down from 213,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $89.58. About 963,702 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 16/05/2018 – Novartis top lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal ‘mistake’; 01/05/2018 – AVEXIS, NOVARTIS DEAL CLEARS U.S. ANTITRUST REVIEW; 09/04/2018 – Rare Diseases Command Mega Prices With Novartis Wager on AveXis; 09/04/2018 – Novartis Expects AveXis Deal to Close Mid 2018; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline has lagged rivals like Novartis and Merck in producing multibillion-dollar blockbusters; 09/05/2018 – STAT: EXCLUSIVE: Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen called Novartis’s CEO promising access to the president and member…; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – EMA MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR AIMOVIG IS UNDER REVIEW. NOVARTIS EXPECTS APPROVAL IN EU IN COMING MONTHS; 10/05/2018 – Elizabeth Cooney: EXCLUSIVE: `Not a good day for Novartis’: CEO tries to reassure employees amid fury over payments; 09/05/2018 – Jeff DelViscio: EXCLUSIVE from @pharmalot on Cohen Novartis Trump connection:; 21/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 018281 Company: NOVARTIS

Teton Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Entegris Inc Com (ENTG) by 6.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc sold 15,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 226,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07M, down from 241,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Entegris Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $42.87. About 432,413 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500.

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 3.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.89 billion for 17.77 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $831.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuti by 14,000 shares to 42,487 shares, valued at $5.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Savara Inc by 49,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 896,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Proteostasis Thera.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Park Ohio Hldgs Corp Com (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 13,700 shares to 209,431 shares, valued at $6.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Downs Inc Com (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 47,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Circor Intl Inc Com (NYSE:CIR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ENTG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 136.00 million shares or 2.93% more from 132.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cooke & Bieler LP holds 0.3% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) or 464,130 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt invested in 300 shares. Amer Intll Gru has 90,549 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company invested in 32,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fmr Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 6.33 million shares in its portfolio. Stifel Finance holds 0.04% or 395,684 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 19,638 shares. Comerica Savings Bank reported 160,965 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon stated it has 839,598 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 195,000 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 886,336 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0.13% or 1.58M shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 198,239 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement reported 217,412 shares stake. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 1,163 shares.

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $60.83M for 23.82 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.