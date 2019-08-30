Novartis Ag (NVS) Shareholder Dodge & Cox Lowered Its Stake by $43.59 Million as Market Value Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Mirador Capital Partners LP Has Boosted Position by $1.38 Million

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 573.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 11,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,822 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, up from 2,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $137.82. About 4.21M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 29/03/2018 – Riverbed Achieves a Microsoft Gold Application Development Competency; 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft attempted to launch an affordable Surface-branded laptop in 2012 with the release of the Surface RT; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS APPETITE FOR M&A IS UNCHANGED; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 06/03/2018 – StarLeaf is the First to Deliver Microsoft Teams Meeting Room Support; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Tosses Out Microsoft Case on Digital Data Abroad

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 1.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 454,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 36.34M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49B, down from 36.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $90.47. About 447,209 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 01/05/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS KYMRIAH DEMONSTRATED OVERALL RESPONSE RATE OF 50%; 04/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS IMPROVEMENT IN COMBINED PHYSICAL AND SOCIAL ACTIVITY OF PATIENTS TREATED WITH ENTRESTO VERSUS ENALAPRIL WAS EQUIVALENT TO A DIFFERENCE OF NINE YEARS OF AGING; 04/04/2018 – NOVARTIS GAINED CHF216M FROM SWISS PENSION LAW CHANGE: HZ; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is Migraine Prevention Drug; 17/05/2018 – GILEAD, CELGENE, NOVARTIS NAMED MULTIPLE TIMES IN FDA LIST; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF SANDOZ’S BIOSIMILAR DRUG FOR TREATMENT OF RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS, CROHN’S DISEASE, ULCERATIVE COLITIS, ETC; 22/03/2018 – Phase III data in The Lancet show Novartis siponimod significantly improved outcomes in patients with secondary progressive MS; 05/03/2018 Greek parliament set to probe politicians in alleged Novartis bribery case; 27/03/2018 – Glaxo to Buy Novartis JV Stake (Video); 09/04/2018 – Novartis Buying AveXis for $8.7 Billion — Deal Digest

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 18,327 shares to 20,795 shares, valued at $431,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 10,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,492 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability stated it has 2.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hillsdale Invest Management Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Burney Co holds 192,451 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 2.79% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 230,435 shares. Prelude Cap Management Lc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 51,685 shares. Skba Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 4,590 shares. Moreover, Gw Henssler Assoc Ltd has 1.35% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 62,766 are owned by American Registered Investment Advisor. Sky Gru Ltd Llc holds 74,220 shares. Private Harbour Investment Management And Counsel Ltd, Ohio-based fund reported 28,190 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt reported 0.04% stake. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Limited holds 57,193 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated accumulated 15.31M shares. First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated reported 303,715 shares. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 2,700 shares.

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 3.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.90 billion for 17.95 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

