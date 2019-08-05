Novartis Ag (NVS) Share Value Rose While Tradition Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $421,632; As Mcdonalds (MCD) Market Valuation Rose, Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Lowered Its Stake by $348,894

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 1,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 55,629 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56 million, down from 57,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $210.94. About 1.66 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 14/03/2018 – MCD: BREAKFAST IS 25%-30% OF SALES, MOST PROFITABLE PART OF DAY; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Worker Exodus Builds as Mobile App Sows Confusion (Video); 17/05/2018 – Ex-Barclays trader tells court being a bank VP is like working at McDonald’s; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT INC – FIELDS HAS SERVED AS PRESIDENT OF MCDONALD’S USA, LLC, SUBSIDIARY OF MCDONALD’S CORP; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s flips golden arches in honor of International Women’s Day; 13/04/2018 – Russia lawmakers draft list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s All American Games Announces The 2018 Morgan Wootten Player Of The Year Award Winners; 10/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N TO LAUNCH HOME DELIVERY PILOT PROJECT IN SWEDEN, FINLAND IN MAY; IN DENMARK, NORWAY IN H2 2018 – NORDIC GROUP CEO; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Puts Fresh Beef on the Menu

Tradition Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc sold 4,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 58,326 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61M, down from 62,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $90.86. About 581,828 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 09/04/2018 – Novartis Bets $8.7 Billion on Gene Therapy Company; 01/05/2018 – Novartis Receives Second FDA Approval to Treat Appropriate r/r Patients With Large B-cell Lymphoma; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG’S NOVN.S EHRAT SAID: ”ALTHOUGH CONTRACT WAS LEGALLY IN ORDER, IT WAS AN ERROR”; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS STILL BELIEVES KYMRIAH WILL BECOME BLOCKBUSTER THERAPY; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig; 16/05/2018 – At the Meet Novartis Management investor event, Novartis highlights strategy to focus the company and drive sustainable growth; 27/03/2018 – GSK Buys Novartis’s Stake in Health-Care Unit for $13 Billion — 3rd Update; 30/05/2018 – FDA expedites review of Novartis drug Promacta® for first-line severe aplastic anemia (SAA); 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS PHYSICIANS ARE GROWING MORE CONFIDENT IN USING ENTRESTO; 17/05/2018 – The Novartis-Cohen Connection Explained

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39 million and $368.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 10,154 shares to 47,495 shares, valued at $4.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) by 54,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Carmax Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 3.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.88 billion for 18.03 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xtrackers (DBEF) by 11,195 shares to 79,796 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 9,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,460 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM).

