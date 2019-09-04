Novartis AG (NVS) Reaches $89.58 After 4.00% Down Move; Valhi (VHI) Has 1.06 Sentiment

Valhi Inc (VHI) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.23, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 37 active investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 35 sold and reduced their equity positions in Valhi Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 11.66 million shares, up from 11.26 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Valhi Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 23 Increased: 21 New Position: 16.

The stock of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $89.58. About 372,750 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 27/03/2018 – Novartis sells stake in venture to GSK for $13 bln; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS M&A EXECUTIVE MADE COMMENT ON CALL EARLIER; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CFO SAYS SAYS HAS THE SIZE, THERAPEUTIC AREAS THAT NOVARTIS NEEDS TO BE SUCCESSFUL, SEES NO “DOMINO EFFECT” OF OTHER DRUG DEALS THAT WOULD FORCE NOVARTIS INTO LARGE-SCALE; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 27/03/2018 – REG-Novartis to sell stake in consumer healthcare joint venture to GSK for USD13.0 billion to focus on strategic priorities; 08/05/2018 – Japan’s Takeda clinches $62 bln Shire deal as pharma M&A rolls on; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE ASTRAZENECA LP, ACORDA THERAPEUTICS, MYLAN PHARMA, NOVARTIS PHARMA; 11/05/2018 – World Chronic Heart Failure Pricing, Reimbursement, and Access Report 2018: Physician Uptake of Entresto Lower than Expected – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – Novartis said on Monday it plans to buy gene therapy company AveXis in a cash deal totaling $8.7 billion; 16/05/2018 – Pawn to king’s bishop 6. #notcheckmate $NVSThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $205.65B company. It was reported on Sep, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $86.00 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:NVS worth $8.23 billion less.

Valhi, Inc. engages in the chemicals, component products, waste management, and real estate businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $664.94 million. The companyÂ’s Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments , which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. It has a 3.6 P/E ratio. It offers TiO2 under the Kronos name through agents and distributors.

The stock increased 0.01% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $1.9601. About 5,132 shares traded. Valhi, Inc. (VHI) has declined 58.17% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.17% the S&P500. Some Historical VHI News: 09/05/2018 – VALHI 1Q EPS 15C; 09/05/2018 – Valhi 1Q Net $107.8M; 16/05/2018 – Valhi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – REG-VALHI ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND AND RESULTS OF ANNUAL STOCKHOLDER MEETING; 25/04/2018 – Voicemail Solutions Provider VoApps Appoints New President; 19/04/2018 – DJ Valhi Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VHI); 09/05/2018 – Valhi 1Q EPS 26c; 09/05/2018 – Valhi 1Q Cont Ops EPS 15c; 09/05/2018 – VALHI INC VHI.N – QTRLY NET SALES $430.4 MLN VS $369.8 MLN; 09/05/2018 – VALHI 1Q NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO HOLDERS 26C/SHR

Zebra Capital Management Llc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Valhi, Inc. for 212,550 shares. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc owns 344,790 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Howland Capital Management Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 244,000 shares. The Illinois-based Chicago Equity Partners Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Menta Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 17,648 shares.

