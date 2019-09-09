Novartis Ag (NVS) Position Upped by Oak Associates Ltd; Fortinet Com (FTNT) Valuation Declined While Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Raised Its Position

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 22.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 38,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 210,093 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.20M, up from 171,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $89.64. About 1.90M shares traded or 0.46% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: European Medicines Agency Application for Aimovig Is Under Review; 16/05/2018 – ? Novartis lawyer departs over […]; 04/04/2018 – STOURNARAS ASKS FOR NOVARTIS CASE WITNESSES TO BE PROSECUTED; 19/04/2018 – Novartis Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – For all I know, $NVS Joe Jimenez really was responsible for the Cohen mess — but doesn’t it strike anyone else as just oh so convenient that insiders are sticking a knife in his back to PVAAC: Protect Vas At All Costs?; 07/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: House to grill pharma wholesalers over opioids; Novartis tries a gambit to promote biosimilars; 30/05/2018 – FDA expedites review of Novartis drug Promacta(R) for first-line severe aplastic anemia (SAA); 09/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS NOVARTIS HAD FIRST MEETING WITH MICHAEL COHEN IN MARCH 2017, SAYS DETERMINED AFTER MEETING THAT COHEN WOULD BE UNABLE TO PROVIDE THE SERVICES ANTICIPATED; 27/03/2018 – Sterling falls 0.5 pct vs Swiss franc on Novartis-GSK deal; 27/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline is buying Novartis out of their consumer health care partnership

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Fortinet Inc Com (FTNT) by 51.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 8,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 24,972 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, up from 16,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Fortinet Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $79.08. About 1.13 million shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fortinet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTNT); 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 09/05/2018 – CSPi Recognized as a Top 10 Fortinet Solution Provider by Leading Security Publication; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY BILLINGS OF $463.2 MLN, UP 15% YEAR OVER YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Latest Advanced Endpoint Protection Test Report; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners LLC Exits Position in Fortinet

More notable recent Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Novartis exec sold shares before Zolgensma data issue announced – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues its Investigation on Behalf of Novartis AG Investors (NVS) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Reasons Novartis Shareholders Aren’t Shaken – The Motley Fool” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Novartis AG and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Biotech Stocks With Big Catalysts in September – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) by 2,815 shares to 14,605 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Cl A by 8,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,670 shares, and cut its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59M and $413.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Communicatns New Com (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 43,097 shares to 55,741 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 20,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,883 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ON Semiconductor New Products to Aid High-Power Applications – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fortinet Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for FTNT – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zscaler trades lower after Palo Alto trash talk – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fortinet (FTNT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fortinet Offers Integrated Security for Business Branches – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.