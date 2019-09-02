Novartis Ag (NVS) Position Maintained by Lafleur & Godfrey Llc; First Allied Advisory Services Has Raised Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 2,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 110,183 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.41 million, up from 107,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 7.37 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 35.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 17,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 67,916 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53M, up from 50,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $90.11. About 1.54M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 27/03/2018 – Reshaping Novartis into a more aggressive pharma giant, Vas Narasimhan bags a $13B consumer sale ahead of bolt-on deals $NVS; 09/04/2018 – ? Novartis in $8.7bn bet […]; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – SAYS UPON CLOSURE OF THE OTC JV DIVESTITURE, WHICH IS EXPECTED IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2018, NOVARTIS EXPECTS TO RECORD A SUBSTANTIAL ONE-TIME NET INCOME GAIN; 22/03/2018 – Novartis: New Indication Approved Under FDA Priority Review Designation; 09/04/2018 – Novartis in $8.7bn bet […]; 12/03/2018 – Novartis: President Novartis Operations Andre Wyss to Leave Company; 20/03/2018 – Novartis teams up with Harvard to develop next generation biomaterial systems to deliver immunotherapies; 20/03/2018 – Novartis Joins Harvard, Dana-Farber to Develop Cancer Therapy Systems; 30/04/2018 – NOVARTIS PHASE III DATA BROLUCIZUMAB DEMONSTRATE RELIABILITY OF; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Medicare sets outpatient rate for Yescarta reimbursement

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47 million and $387.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 17,830 shares to 97,334 shares, valued at $17.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varian Med Sys Inc Com (NYSE:VAR) by 5,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,049 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,000 are held by De Burlo Grp Inc. Arrowgrass Partners (Us) Lp stated it has 33,700 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 6.32 million shares. Royal London Asset Ltd reported 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 18,604 were accumulated by Security National Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia. Penobscot invested in 2.47% or 83,485 shares. 278,000 were reported by Bp Public Ltd Llc. Keystone Financial Planning Incorporated has invested 2.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lau Lc has invested 4.51% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gillespie Robinson Grimm Incorporated, a Connecticut-based fund reported 235,568 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 6.98 million shares. Condor Management, a New Jersey-based fund reported 119,156 shares. Athena Cap accumulated 0.05% or 1,569 shares. Cadence Financial Bank Na stated it has 2.52% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stevens First Principles Inv Advsrs accumulated 191 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.