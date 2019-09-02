Novartis Ag (NVS) Holder Stonebridge Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $754,080 as Share Value Rose; Parthenon Boosted Its Churchill Downs (CHDN) Holding

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 15.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 7,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 43,495 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, down from 51,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $90.11. About 1.54M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 14/05/2018 – Novartis’ tone-deaf response to Michael Cohen: troubling, but not surprising; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS ALCON ON NICE GROWTH TRAJECTORY, NOVARTIS REMAINS ON COURSE FOR POTENTIAL CAPITAL MARKETS ACTION IN 2019; 13/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Science 37 and Novartis Partner to Boost Decentralized Clinical Trials; 30/04/2018 – Novartis receives FDA approval of Tafinlar(R) + Mekinist(R) for adjuvant treatment of BRAF V600-mutant melanoma; 14/05/2018 – ADRs Slightly Higher; Alibaba, BP and Novartis Trade Actively; 04/05/2018 – FDA approves Novartis combo therapy for aggressive type of thyroid cancer; 10/05/2018 – FiercePharma: Trump’s lawyer offered Novartis a doorway to the president, and ex-CEO Jimenez accepted, insiders say; 17/04/2018 – Global leaders seek to reignite fight against deadly malaria; 09/04/2018 – Novartis shells out $8.7 bln to buy AveXis; 31/05/2018 – Platelet BioGenesis Appoints Leading Hematology Experts and Physicians to Its Scientific Advisory Board

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 41,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The hedge fund held 62,646 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65 million, up from 20,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $123.26. About 135,489 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs inks deal for online sports betting in New Jersey; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs, the company that owns the Kentucky Derby, is winning the race in digital growth; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Net $182M; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M; 25/04/2018 – One Cerveza, Two Reasons to Fiesta: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby® with Corona Extra®

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82 million and $273.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,856 shares to 101,377 shares, valued at $11.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 13,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy Corp New Com (NYSE:DVN).

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $3.15 billion for 16.44 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61M and $447.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 4,819 shares to 143,758 shares, valued at $11.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

