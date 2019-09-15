Novartis Ag (NVS) Holder Managed Asset Portfolios Has Lifted Its Holding; Great West Life Assurance Company Position in Centurylink (CTL) Upped by $2.94 Million

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 9,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 283,454 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.88 million, up from 273,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $86.99. About 2.35M shares traded or 22.92% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 10/05/2018 – Elizabeth Cooney: EXCLUSIVE: `Not a good day for Novartis’: CEO tries to reassure employees amid fury over payments; 20/04/2018 – New Novartis analyses at AAN show siponimod’s efficacy on disability and cognition in secondary progressive MS patients; 02/05/2018 – City of Hope Becomes One of the First to Offer Tisagenlecleucel CAR T Cell Therapy for Adult Patients with the Most Common Type; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS THE TRANSACTION TO ACQUIRE AVEXIS IS PLANNED TO BE FUNDED THROUGH AVAILABLE CASH AND SHORT-TERM BORROWING; 22/03/2018 – Novartis: Expanded Indication for Tasigna to Include First- and Second-Line Pediatric Patients 1 Year of Age or Older; 16/05/2018 – Novartis announces changes to the Executive Committee; 27/03/2018 – Novartis to Sell Stake in Consumer Healthcare Joint Venture to GSK for $13.0 Bln; 09/04/2018 – Novartis/gene therapy: corporate DNA; 20/03/2018 – Harvard bioengineers’ biomaterial-based cancer immunotherapies to be developed by Novartis; 12/03/2018 – Novartis: Chief Digital Officer Bertrand Bodson Appointed to Executive Committee

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 35.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 267,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.03 million, up from 755,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.66% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 15.97 million shares traded or 30.00% up from the average. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Profund Advsr Limited Liability reported 64,867 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt holds 0% or 53,346 shares. 38,800 are held by Clear Street Mkts Llc. 1,500 were reported by Estabrook Mgmt. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Fairfax Financial Can reported 2.36M shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Menta Limited Com has invested 0.32% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Gilman Hill Asset Lc has invested 1.5% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Moreover, Mufg Americas Corporation has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Alps Advisors holds 0.28% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 3.19M shares. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% or 157,958 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Arcadia Mngmt Mi has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Gabelli Funds Ltd holds 1.73 million shares. Gru One Trading LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). British Columbia Mngmt holds 609,258 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. Another trade for 37,000 shares valued at $404,250 was made by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Friday, May 10. $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL. $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by STOREY JEFFREY K on Thursday, May 23. On Wednesday, May 15 PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 10,000 shares.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $43.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 132,537 shares to 951,165 shares, valued at $54.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Potlatchdeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) by 23,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,879 shares, and cut its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM).