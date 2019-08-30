Novartis Ag (NVS) Holder Lafleur & Godfrey Upped Position; As Marathon Pete (MPC) Shares Declined, Masters Capital Management Cut Holding by $11.80 Million

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.96 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $49.27. About 2.46 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 16/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY LLC – FOLLOWING DEAL, STORES WILL BE REBRANDED TO SPEEDWAY; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC SEES RISK TO GROWTH OUTLOOK ON UPSIDE; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn energy deal; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS WITH UPSIDE RISKS TO INFLATION AND LACKLUSTRE GROWTH PROSPECTS A WAIT AND WATCHSTRATEGY WITH RESPECT TO EVOLVING RISKS ALONG WITH STATUS QUO IN INTEREST RATES RECOMMENDE…; 29/05/2018 – VP Brooks Gifts 320 Of Marathon Petroleum Corp; 10/05/2018 – TURKEY’S CENTRAL BANK NOT CONSIDERING INCREASING NUMBER OF MPC MEETINGS; 26/04/2018 – Marathon Reports Leak, Emissions at Texas City, Texas Refinery; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM SEES 2018 CAPEX $3.97B; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC PREFERS EXPECTATIONS NEAR MID-POINT; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum 1Q Midstream Segment Income From Ops of $567

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 35.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 17,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 67,916 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53M, up from 50,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $90.03. About 991,502 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 27/03/2018 – GSK buys Novartis stake in consumer health care venture for $13 billion; 20/03/2018 – Novartis Joins Harvard, Dana-Farber to Develop Cancer Therapy Systems; 27/03/2018 – ? Novartis sells joint venture […]; 11/05/2018 – World Chronic Heart Failure Pricing, Reimbursement, and Access Report 2018: Physician Uptake of Entresto Lower than Expected – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – NOVARTIS INTL KYMRIAH® (TISAGENLECLEUCEL), FIRST-IN-CLASS CAR-T; 19/04/2018 – $NVS CEO Vas Narasimhan found his replacement as development chief — at $AMGN John Tsai –; 30/04/2018 – Novartis receives FDA approval of Tafinlar® + Mekinist® for adjuvant treatment of BRAF V600-mutant melanoma; 09/04/2018 – Wowza — Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS $AVXS $218; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS BEGINNING JOURNEY TO REBUILD TRUST WITH SOCIETY — PRESENTATION; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – TRANSACTION WITH NOVARTIS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ADJ EARNINGS IN 2018 AND THEREAFTER, AND TO STRENGTHEN CASH FLOW GENERATION

More notable recent Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Novartis AG (NVS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Digitaljournal.com with their article: “NYSE:NVS Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Novartis AG – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Novartis’ ofatumumab successful in late-stage MS studies – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues its Investigation on Behalf of Novartis AG Investors (NVS) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Ionis Pharmaceuticals Looks to Partners to Pay the Bills – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47M and $387.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,113 shares to 28,242 shares, valued at $10.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 17,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,334 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Midwest refiners eye boost from Laurel Pipeline bidirectional service – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 353,000 shares to 853,000 shares, valued at $14.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brighthouse Finl Inc (Call) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burke & Herbert Bancshares & reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). The Wisconsin-based Dana Inv Advsr has invested 0.91% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.23% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Covington Invest Advsrs Inc reported 46,510 shares. Webster Bankshares N A invested in 0% or 100 shares. Profund Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 24,907 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt holds 215,372 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.31% or 419,924 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 278,968 shares. Moreover, Thomas White Int Limited has 0.3% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Cibc Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 90,502 shares. Proffitt And Goodson owns 33 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 323,379 shares. The Nebraska-based Cwm Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 3.61M shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.