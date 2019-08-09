Novartis AG (NVS) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) is a company in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.1% of Novartis AG’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.39% of all Drug Manufacturers – Major’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Novartis AG shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.40% of all Drug Manufacturers – Major companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Novartis AG and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novartis AG 0.00% 17.80% 8.40% Industry Average 46.28% 47.03% 14.50%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Novartis AG and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Novartis AG N/A 85 31.51 Industry Average 3.16B 6.82B 21.97

Novartis AG has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Novartis AG is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Novartis AG and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novartis AG 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 3.10 3.82 2.75

The peers have a potential upside of 67.97%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Novartis AG and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novartis AG -1.86% -0.3% 11.81% 19.34% 22.04% 19.15% Industry Average 2.31% 2.07% 6.28% 11.52% 12.50% 19.49%

For the past year Novartis AG has weaker performance than Novartis AG’s competitors.

Liquidity

Novartis AG has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Novartis AG’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.57 and has 3.26 Quick Ratio. Novartis AG’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novartis AG.

Risk and Volatility

Novartis AG is 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.59. Competitively, Novartis AG’s peers are 7.74% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.08 beta.

Dividends

Novartis AG does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Novartis AG’s competitors beat Novartis AG on 5 of the 6 factors.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segments also franchises ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and other medicines, as well as cell and gene therapies. The Sandoz segment offers active ingredients and finished dosage forms of pharmaceuticals for dermatology, respiratory and ophthalmic, cardiovascular, metabolism, central nervous system, pain, gastrointestinal, and hormonal therapies; active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates primarily antibiotics; protein or other biotechnology-based products; and cytotoxic products for the hospital markets, as well as biotechnology manufacturing services to other companies. The Alcon segment offers eye care products, including ophthalmic surgical equipment, instruments, disposable products, and intraocular lenses for use in surgical procedures to treat cataracts, vitreoretinal conditions, glaucoma, and refractive errors; and contact lenses and lens care products. The company has collaboration and licensing agreements with Xencor for the development of bispecific antibodies for treating cancer; and Surface Oncology to access four pre-clinical programs in immuno-oncology. It also has collaboration and licensing agreements with Intellia Therapeutics for the discovery and development of new medicines using CRISPR genome editing technology; and Caribou Biosciences for the development of drug discovery tools. In addition, the company has a clinical research collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to investigate Opdivo (nivolumab) and Opdivo + Yervoy (ipilimumab) regimen in combination with Mekinist as a treatment option for metastatic colorectal cancer. Novartis AG was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.