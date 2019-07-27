Novartis AG (NVS) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) is a company in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Novartis AG’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.35% of all Drug Manufacturers – Major’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Novartis AG shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.77% of all Drug Manufacturers – Major companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Novartis AG and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novartis AG 0.00% 17.60% 8.70% Industry Average 140.67% 44.29% 12.48%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Novartis AG and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Novartis AG N/A 84 15.35 Industry Average 3.47B 2.47B 20.73

Novartis AG has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Novartis AG and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novartis AG 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 3.10 4.00 2.77

The potential upside of the peers is 59.85%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Novartis AG and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novartis AG -0.39% 0.73% 2.49% 2.05% 16.23% 6.1% Industry Average 2.21% 2.04% 11.89% 12.51% 19.86% 27.76%

For the past year Novartis AG’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novartis AG are 0.9 and 0.8. Competitively, Novartis AG’s rivals have 2.77 and 2.53 for Current and Quick Ratio. Novartis AG’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novartis AG.

Risk & Volatility

Novartis AG has a beta of 0.67 and its 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Novartis AG’s peers have beta of 1.08 which is 8.48% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Novartis AG does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Novartis AG’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segments also franchises ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and other medicines, as well as cell and gene therapies. The Sandoz segment offers active ingredients and finished dosage forms of pharmaceuticals for dermatology, respiratory and ophthalmic, cardiovascular, metabolism, central nervous system, pain, gastrointestinal, and hormonal therapies; active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates primarily antibiotics; protein or other biotechnology-based products; and cytotoxic products for the hospital markets, as well as biotechnology manufacturing services to other companies. The Alcon segment offers eye care products, including ophthalmic surgical equipment, instruments, disposable products, and intraocular lenses for use in surgical procedures to treat cataracts, vitreoretinal conditions, glaucoma, and refractive errors; and contact lenses and lens care products. The company has collaboration and licensing agreements with Xencor for the development of bispecific antibodies for treating cancer; and Surface Oncology to access four pre-clinical programs in immuno-oncology. It also has collaboration and licensing agreements with Intellia Therapeutics for the discovery and development of new medicines using CRISPR genome editing technology; and Caribou Biosciences for the development of drug discovery tools. In addition, the company has a clinical research collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to investigate Opdivo (nivolumab) and Opdivo + Yervoy (ipilimumab) regimen in combination with Mekinist as a treatment option for metastatic colorectal cancer. Novartis AG was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.