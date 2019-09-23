Novartis AG (NVS) and Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) Comparison side by side

Both Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) and Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) are Drug Manufacturers – Major companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novartis AG 87 3.74 N/A 2.91 31.51 Celgene Corporation 94 4.31 N/A 6.52 14.10

In table 1 we can see Novartis AG and Celgene Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Celgene Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Novartis AG. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Novartis AG is presently more expensive than Celgene Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novartis AG 0.00% 17.8% 8.4% Celgene Corporation 0.00% 83.9% 13.5%

Risk and Volatility

Novartis AG has a beta of 0.59 and its 41.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Celgene Corporation’s 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.46 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novartis AG are 0.9 and 0.7. Competitively, Celgene Corporation has 2.8 and 2.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Celgene Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novartis AG.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Novartis AG and Celgene Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novartis AG 0 0 0 0.00 Celgene Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Celgene Corporation’s average price target is $101.5, while its potential upside is 2.14%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Novartis AG and Celgene Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 12.1% and 78.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 9.3% of Novartis AG’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Celgene Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novartis AG -1.86% -0.3% 11.81% 19.34% 22.04% 19.15% Celgene Corporation 2.13% -1.74% -3.33% 4.32% 3.32% 43.33%

For the past year Novartis AG was less bullish than Celgene Corporation.

Summary

Celgene Corporation beats Novartis AG on 10 of the 11 factors.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segments also franchises ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and other medicines, as well as cell and gene therapies. The Sandoz segment offers active ingredients and finished dosage forms of pharmaceuticals for dermatology, respiratory and ophthalmic, cardiovascular, metabolism, central nervous system, pain, gastrointestinal, and hormonal therapies; active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates primarily antibiotics; protein or other biotechnology-based products; and cytotoxic products for the hospital markets, as well as biotechnology manufacturing services to other companies. The Alcon segment offers eye care products, including ophthalmic surgical equipment, instruments, disposable products, and intraocular lenses for use in surgical procedures to treat cataracts, vitreoretinal conditions, glaucoma, and refractive errors; and contact lenses and lens care products. The company has collaboration and licensing agreements with Xencor for the development of bispecific antibodies for treating cancer; and Surface Oncology to access four pre-clinical programs in immuno-oncology. It also has collaboration and licensing agreements with Intellia Therapeutics for the discovery and development of new medicines using CRISPR genome editing technology; and Caribou Biosciences for the development of drug discovery tools. In addition, the company has a clinical research collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to investigate Opdivo (nivolumab) and Opdivo + Yervoy (ipilimumab) regimen in combination with Mekinist as a treatment option for metastatic colorectal cancer. Novartis AG was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Celgene Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies to treat cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma, myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis, psoriasis, and ankylosing spondylitis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers. The companyÂ’s products also include VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for intermediate-2 and high-risk MDS, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia (AML); THALOMID to treat patients with multiple myeloma and erythema nodosum leprosum; and RITALIN and FOCALIN XR products. Its clinical stage products comprise OTEZLA for use in treating various immune-inflammatory diseases; luspatercept for beta-thalassemia and MDS; CC-486 to treat MDS, AML, and solid tumors; AG-881 for glioma with IDH mutations; LSD1 inhibitor to treat non-hodgkin lymphoma and solid tumors; CC-122 and CC-220 to treat hematological and solid tumor cancers, and inflammation and immunology diseases; and durvalumab, an anti-PDL-1 antibody, for multiple hematological cancers. The company has a strategic collaboration with BeiGene, Ltd. and Nimbus Therapeutics. It also has collaborative agreements with Acceleron Pharma, Inc.; Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Sutro Biopharma, Inc.; bluebird bio, Inc.; FORMA Therapeutics Holdings, LLC; OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; NantBioScience, Inc.; AstraZeneca PLC; Lycera Corp.; Juno Therapeutics, Inc.; Nurix Inc.; Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.; and Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc. Celgene Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Summit, New Jersey.