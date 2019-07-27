Novartis Ag Ads (NVS) Holder Northcoast Asset Management Cut Its Position by $1.22 Million; Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Increased Chevron (CVX) Holding by $1.10 Million; Shares Rose

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Novartis Ag Ads (NVS) by 28.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 12,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,984 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, down from 44,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Novartis Ag Ads for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $93.19. About 1.67M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS TO LOOK FOR MORE M&A BOLT-ON OPPORTUNITIES; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO LOOK FOR BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS IN CORE THERAPEUTIC AREAS, NEW TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS HAS NEW MANDATE TO REDUCE COSTS IN BUSINESS SERVICES THROUGH STRONGER OFFSHORING; 25/04/2018 – Novartis, Gilead to Get Extra Medicare Coverage for Costly Drugs; 17/05/2018 – ROCHE CEO SCHWAN SAYS COMPANY HAS HAD NO CONTACT WITH TRUMP LAWYER COHEN; 09/04/2018 – ONCOLOGY VENTURE SWEDEN AB ONVE.TE – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH NOVARTIS FOR EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE DOVITINIB; 10/05/2018 – Novartis also says it has talked to investigators from special counsel Robert Mueller’s team about the payments; 06/03/2018 – FDA: NOVARTIS’ GILENYA TREATMENT STOPPED IN BOTH PATIENTS; 23/03/2018 – NOVARTIS INTL AG: SANDOZ GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR PROPOSE

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 8,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 203,897 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.12M, up from 194,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $123.72. About 6.54M shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/20/2018 03:21 PM; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/13/2018 05:38 PM; 07/03/2018 – Chevron’s Shellebarger Sees Cost Pressures in Permian Basin (Video); 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON IN TALKS WITH MULTIPLE PARTIES INCLUDING MALAYSIA’S PETRONAS ABOUT SELLING A MINORITY STAKE IN LNG PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS OPERATIONS CONTINUE IN VENEZUELA; 03/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: Pertamina Is Said to Buy Escravos From Chevron; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEEING SOME COST PRESSURES IN PERMIAN BASIN; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 06:50 PM; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY CHEVRON AND REPSOL

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $825.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,283 shares to 76,250 shares, valued at $26.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 4,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,731 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Prtn Limited Liability Co reported 172,331 shares. Massachusetts-based Puzo Michael J has invested 1.41% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Seabridge Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,358 shares. Mariner Lc accumulated 416,590 shares. Bowen Hanes And Communication reported 1.41% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv stated it has 9,910 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Bailard Inc stated it has 0.16% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 78,258 were reported by Chemical Fincl Bank. Wells Fargo And Co Mn stated it has 0.5% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 4.56M were reported by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss. Moreover, Td Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Legal General Gp Public Ltd Company stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Duff And Phelps Investment Mngmt holds 20,215 shares. Moreover, Umb Bank N A Mo has 1.01% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 268,114 shares. Hartline Inv Corp holds 22,744 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity.

