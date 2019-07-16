Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) Shareholder Community Bank Has Lowered Its Stake by $396,000; Harvey Investment Co Position in Waters (WAT) Trimmed as Share Price Declined

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 19,472 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,994 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.37 million, down from 92,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $214.05. About 323,156 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 22/03/2018 – Rep. Royce: Reps. Royce, Waters, Stivers, Beatty Spearhead Bipartisan Effort to Streamline Homelessness Prevention Re; 19/04/2018 – NESTLE CEO: MORE OPTIMISTIC FOR WATERS FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR; 09/04/2018 – Brilliant Says Waters Hardly Calm Between U.S., China (Video); 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:13:05 P.M. On agreeing to the Waters, Maxine amendment; as modified Agreed to by voice vote; 09/04/2018 – PINGTAN MARINE ENTERPRISE – THE 27 FISHING VESSELS OF CO ARE EXPECTED TO OPERATE IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS OF THE INDIAN OCEAN; 02/05/2018 – Teton Waters Ranch Names Chief Executive Officer; 08/05/2018 – Democratic members of Congress such as Maxine Waters and Al Green have called for Trump’s impeachment; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Board Authorizes an Additional $3B Shr Repurchase Program; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Statement on Chemical Weapons Attack in Douma, Syria

Community Bank decreased its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) by 20.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank sold 4,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,414 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 20,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Novartis Ag Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $88.87. About 1.34 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach; 28/05/2018 – Novartis: Overall Summary Score Was Also Significantly Higher for Entresto Patients; 12/03/2018 – Novartis: Chief Digital Officer Bertrand Bodson Appointed to Executive Committee; 23/04/2018 – NOVARTIS INSTITUTES FOR BIOMEDICAL RESEARCH INC REPORTS 14.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC AS OF APRIL 18, 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT GOOD AT SUSTAINABLY MANAGING BROAD DIVERSIFICATION AND INTEGRATING NON-INNOVATIVE MEDICINE ACQUISITIONS, CITING ALCON AND SOME GENERICS INTEGRATIONS; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 09/05/2018 – Novartis says ended contract with firm linked to Trump lawyer; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis; 09/04/2018 – AveXis Enters Agreement To Be Acquired By Novartis AG For $8.7 Billion; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – SAYS ALCON STRATEGIC REVIEW IS PROGRESSING, WITH POTENTIAL ACTION NOT LIKELY BEFORE THE FIRST HALF OF 2019

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $27.88 million activity. The insider Kim Francis sold $206,694. Kelly Terrence P also sold $673,571 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares. 22,400 shares were sold by Harrington Michael C, worth $5.26M. On Tuesday, February 5 Rae Elizabeth B sold $2.51M worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 10,800 shares. 10,000 Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares with value of $2.33 million were sold by SILVEIRA MICHAEL F. 27,848 Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares with value of $6.28 million were sold by BEAUDOUIN MARK T.

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.11 EPS, up 8.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.95 per share. WAT’s profit will be $146.60M for 25.36 P/E if the $2.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual EPS reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Columbia Asset has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Inv House Llc stated it has 0.72% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Magnetar Financial Limited Liability reported 4,055 shares. 252 were reported by Regions Fin. Ghp Invest invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Swiss National Bank has 253,059 shares. Fenimore Asset Mgmt accumulated 320,836 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc owns 461,273 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc holds 0.04% or 13,805 shares. 4.30 million were reported by Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 4,181 shares stake.

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.20 EPS, down 4.76% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.26 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.75 billion for 18.51 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Community Bank, which manages about $495.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,754 shares to 102,803 shares, valued at $19.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.