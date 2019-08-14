Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) Shareholder Community Bank Has Cut Stake by $396,000; As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stock Value Rose, Holder Sta Wealth Management Trimmed Its Stake

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 72.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 8,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 3,111 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $323,000, down from 11,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $117.35. About 472,600 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA

Community Bank decreased its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) by 20.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank sold 4,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 16,414 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 20,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Novartis Ag Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $89.71. About 535,911 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 10/04/2018 – Biotech resurrects a long faded Novartis cancer drug star, using a biomarker strategy to push ahead $NVS; 16/05/2018 – At the Meet Novartis Management investor event, Novartis highlights strategy to focus the company and drive sustainable growth; 16/05/2018 – ? Novartis lawyer departs over […]; 22/03/2018 – Novartis touts U.S. filing plans for MS drug as patent losses loom; 14/05/2018 – Novartis’s Gilenya Gets FDA Pediatric Approval; 09/04/2018 – Novartis in $8.7bn bet […]; 21/05/2018 – Bridgewater Had Been in Advanced Talks to Name Ex-Novartis CEO Jimenez to Board; 09/05/2018 – Chris Geidner: BREAKING: Novartis – one of the companies that paid Michael Cohen’s company last year – says it was; 10/05/2018 – NOVARTIS 4Q EARNINGS INCLUDE INR981.3M TAX REFUND; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement with Sandoz Related to POSIMIR® (SABER®-Bupivacaine)

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Waste Management’s (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Waste Management Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Waste Management: Trading At A 20%+ Premium – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pcj Investment Counsel Limited has invested 0.06% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Communication holds 13,012 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Bessemer Grp owns 1.44 million shares. Wendell David Assoc invested in 0.04% or 2,450 shares. 20,317 are held by Raab And Moskowitz Asset Limited Liability Corp. Homrich And Berg reported 0.05% stake. Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.11% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 11,100 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Salem Investment Counselors has 0.05% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 5,737 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.14% or 5.22 million shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Group Public Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Glenview Bancorporation Trust Dept holds 0.14% or 3,138 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 269,806 shares. Argent Trust stated it has 0.09% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Suntrust Banks reported 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.61 million for 25.73 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34M and $449.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 60,797 shares to 75,520 shares, valued at $3.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,593 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,764 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 3.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.90 billion for 17.80 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Community Bank, which manages about $495.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,754 shares to 102,803 shares, valued at $19.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Hopes Rise For More Fed Easing – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Reasons Novartis Shareholders Aren’t Shaken – The Motley Fool” published on August 11, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Biogen downplays â€˜prematureâ€™ talk of competition for SMA drug Spinraza – Boston Business Journal” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Biogen Raises Guidance as It Looks to the Pipeline for Growth – Motley Fool” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “8 More Big Pharma Events in 2019 You Don’t Want to Miss – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 20, 2019.