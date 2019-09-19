Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) Holding Maintained by Endurance Wealth Management Inc; Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Holder Bridgewater Associates LP Lifted Its Holding

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 387.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 12.34M shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The hedge fund held 15.52 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.04 million, up from 3.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.02. About 20.97 million shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Exits Southwestern Energy, Cuts XL Group; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY; 14/03/2018 West Virginia orders ETP to stop some work on Rover natgas pipe; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Southwestern Energy’s Cfr To Ba2; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 1.1% Position in Southwestern Energy; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Southwestern Energy To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1.2% Position in Southwestern Energy

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) by 2461.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 8,325 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $760,000, up from 325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Novartis Ag Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $86.65. About 580,950 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 09/05/2018 – NOVARTIS ISSUES EMAILED STATEMENT ON CONTRACT WITH COHEN’S FIRM; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – AGREED TO PAY BREAK FEE OF $200 MLN IN NOVARTIS DEAL; 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S OPENS UP 1.9 PCT AFTER IT SELLS STAKE IN CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS FOR $13 BLN; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 27/03/2018 – GSK Buys Novartis’s Stake in Health-Care Unit for $13 Billion — 4th Update; 27/03/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: GSK Buys Novartis’s Stake in Joint Venture; 09/04/2018 – Novartis bets on gene therapy with $8.7bn deal to buy US group AveXis; 30/04/2018 – NOVARTIS PHASE III BROLUCIZUMAB DATA DEMONSTRATES RELIABILITY; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS “LOOKING HARD” AT U.S. SOLID GENERICS BUSINESS AT SANDOZ; 11/05/2018 – Democratic senator opens probe into Novartis over its dealings with Trump’s attorney

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold SWN shares while 90 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 558.10 million shares or 2.44% more from 544.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can has 324,374 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 409 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Greenleaf Tru has invested 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 1.22 million shares. Glenmede Na has 0% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 8,356 shares. Sterling Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 0.27% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Sib Ltd Liability Company holds 147,376 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.01% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Alps Advisors Inc has 86,994 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 360,662 were reported by Kbc Grp Inc Nv. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 4.55M shares. New Jersey-based Systematic Fincl Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Matarin Lc reported 1.77M shares. Stelliam Inv Mngmt LP stated it has 1.25 million shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $240,638 activity. The insider Bott Julian Mark bought 25,000 shares worth $47,500. Kurtz Richard Jason had bought 1,250 shares worth $2,138.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $12.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvent Electric Plc by 21,292 shares to 9,941 shares, valued at $246,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 6,719 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,478 shares, and cut its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN).

