Novartis Ag (Adr) (NVS) Holder Cullen Capital Management Cut Holding; Odey Asset Management Group LTD Raised Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Position by $1.33 Million

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 23,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 441,658 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.06 million, up from 417,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $58.6. About 1.74M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 30/05/2018 – DELTA CEO BASTIAN COMMENTS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE TODAY; 23/05/2018 – China Yangtze River Delta air quality worsens Jan-Apr -ministry; 12/04/2018 – Boeing lost a case that alleged the planes were sold below cost to Delta; 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Announces March Quarter Profit; 19/05/2018 – DELTA AIR SEEKS DELAY STARTING 2ND MIAMI-HAVANA FLIGHT; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Adj Average Fuel Price $2 to $2.05 Per Gallon; 14/03/2018 – Delta Air liable for just $50 for injured kitten -NY state court; 15/05/2018 – DELTA SEES SUMMER DEMAND `VERY STRONG’ ESPECIALLY TRANSATLANTIC; 02/05/2018 – Delta Reports Operating Performance for April 2018

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Novartis Ag (Adr) (NVS) by 0.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 5,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 866,666 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.14M, down from 872,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Novartis Ag (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $86.79. About 1.89 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 01/05/2018 – NOVARTIS GETS SECOND FDA APPROVAL FOR LARGE B-CELL LYMPHOMA; 03/05/2018 – FDA: FDA OKS TISAGENLECLEUCEL FOR ADULTS; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS CEO SAYS CO. NEEDS TO `OPTIMIZE’ SANDOZ UNIT; 24/05/2018 – GENMAB GEN.CO – SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN THIS STUDY WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN OTHER TRIALS OF OFATUMUMAB AND NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE OBSERVED; 14/05/2018 – Swiss prosecutor eyes Novartis deal with Cohen, but no criminal probe is underway – for now; 30/04/2018 – Novartis receives FDA approval of Tafinlar(R) + Mekinist(R) for adjuvant treatment of BRAF V600-mutant melanoma; 15/05/2018 – #3 – Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan faces a heap of burning questions – but so far offers no public answers $NVS; 09/04/2018 – Novartis To Acquire AxeXis For $8.7 Billion In Cash — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – NOVARTIS INDIA APPOINTS MILAN PALEJA AS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 02/05/2018 – Novartis: Sandoz receives complete response letter from the US FDA for proposed biosimilar rituximab

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA) by 90,281 shares to 1.95M shares, valued at $142.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 4.04 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 591,000 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold DAL shares while 296 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 522.18 million shares or 2.16% less from 533.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bokf Na invested in 0.1% or 72,169 shares. Goodhaven Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 95,075 shares. Pitcairn holds 19,823 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated accumulated 210 shares or 0% of the stock. Foster And Motley Inc owns 86,221 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Communication owns 6,952 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset holds 1.17% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 52,543 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 303,852 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 9,700 are held by Ipg Inv Advisors Ltd Liability. 301 are owned by Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability Co. Euclidean Ltd Com reported 42,037 shares. Highland Cap Ltd owns 143,218 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas Incorporated holds 0.18% or 40,940 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.28% or 1.60M shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 45,550 shares to 65,525 shares, valued at $6.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (Adr) (NYSE:GSK) by 9,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI).

