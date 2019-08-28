Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) Holder Community Bank Trimmed Its Position by $396,000 as Stock Rose; New Amsterdam Partners Upped Its Tenneco (TEN) Stake by $1.43 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Community Bank decreased its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) by 20.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank sold 4,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 16,414 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 20,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Novartis Ag Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $89.37. About 1.15M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS HOPES TO HAVE AIMOVIG APPROVAL IN COMING WEEKS, HOPES TO BE FIRST TO MARKET WITH MIGRAINE MEDICINE; 09/05/2018 – Probes Reporter®: The story coming out of Novartis on this has now changed so much the SEC is almost compelled to investigate; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS M&A EXECUTIVE MADE COMMENT ON CALL EARLIER; 16/05/2018 – $NVS slide on “Trust & Reputation” issue in Investor Day deck today; 10/05/2018 – For all I know, $NVS Joe Jimenez really was responsible for the Cohen mess — but doesn’t it strike anyone else as just oh so convenient that insiders are sticking a knife in his back to PVAAC: Protect Vas At All Costs?; 16/05/2018 – Novartis: Group General Counsel Felix Ehrat to Retire From the Company; 17/04/2018 – Novartis tender offer for AveXis commences; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS POSITIONED TO DELIVER SALES GROWTH AND MARGIN EXPANSION THROUGH 2022; 10/05/2018 – Cohen was originally contracted to consult with Novartis on health-care policy issues, including ones related to Obamacare; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab)

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased its stake in Tenneco Inc (TEN) by 50.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc bought 64,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 57.50% . The institutional investor held 194,159 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30 million, up from 129,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Tenneco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $662.74 million market cap company. It closed at $8.19 lastly. It is down 80.22% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 10/04/2018 – Moody’s: Tenneco Review Follows Announcement Tenneco Signed a Definitive Agreement to Acquire Federal-Mogul LLC; 27/04/2018 – TENNECO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.58; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO WILL BUY FEDERAL-MOGUL FOR $5.4B; 16/05/2018 – Tenneco Announces Results of 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 11/04/2018 – Industry Week: Icahn Sells Federal-Mogul to Tenneco for $5.4 Billion; 15/05/2018 – Tenneco to Webcast Annual Stockholders’ Meeting May 16, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Tenneco to Webcast Presentation at the Wells Fargo Securities 2018 Industrials Conference; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Tenneco’s Ratings Under Review For Downgrade; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco to Also Separate the Combined Businesses Into Two Independent, Publicly Traded Companies Through a Tax-Free Spin-Off to Hldrs; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Action Follows Announcement That TEN Will Acquire Federal-Mogul Holdings

Community Bank, which manages about $495.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 2,624 shares to 80,766 shares, valued at $22.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues its Investigation on Behalf of Novartis AG Investors (NVS) – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Novartis exec sold shares before Zolgensma data issue announced – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Novartis AG Investors (NVS) – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Biggest New Drugs Approved in 2019 So Far – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “FDA Investigates Data Manipulation Issue With Newly Approved Novartis Drug Zolgensma – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 3.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.91 billion for 17.73 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $848,480 activity. Shares for $92,600 were bought by LETHAM DENNIS J on Wednesday, August 7. $566,280 worth of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) was bought by Hollar Jason M..

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 60,345 shares to 32,610 shares, valued at $915,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 10,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,517 shares, and cut its stake in Rpc Inc (NYSE:RES).