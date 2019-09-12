Novartis Adr (NVS) Stake Increased by Colony Group Llc; White Elm Capital Has Upped Its Position in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by $1.26 Million

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in Novartis Adr (NVS) by 97.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 4,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The hedge fund held 10,122 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $924,000, up from 5,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Novartis Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $88.86. About 742,626 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS IN US, SANDOZ IS OPTIMIZING PORTFOLIO THROUGH TARGETED PRUNING AND LEARNING FROM RECENT SETBACKS; 27/03/2018 – Novartis Selling Consumer-healthcare JV Stake To GlaxoSmithKline — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – Pharma Times: US, EU filings imminent for Novartis’ MS therapy siponimod; 27/03/2018 – CFRA Had Novartis at Hold; 22/03/2018 – New! Poised for an FDA pitch, Novartis lays out all its PhIII cards on MS drug siponimod $NVS $CELG etc; 12/03/2018 – Novartis: Shannon Klinger Named Chief Ethics, Risk and Compliance Officer; 19/03/2018 – #3 With Novartis and Roche gunning to carve up Eylea franchise, Regeneron has another PhIII success story to tell $NVS $RHHBY $REGN; 01/05/2018 – Novartis: Kymriah Is Only CAR-T Therapy FDA-approved for 2 Distinct Indications – Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia; 13/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Science 37 and Novartis Partner to Boost Decentralized Clinical Trials; 09/04/2018 – AveXis Enters Agreement To Be Acquired By Novartis AG For $8.7 Billion

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 11.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 13,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 133,200 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.47M, up from 119,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $96.41. About 302,075 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s, Target, and Tiffany are making headlines this morning; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – ON A CONSTANT-EXCHANGE-RATE BASIS, QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET SALES ROSE 6% AND COMPARABLE STORE SALES WERE 1% ABOVE PRIOR YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Variety: Kronicle Media, Rebel Maverick to Develop Upcoming Book `Tiffany Sly Lives Here Now’ for TV; 23/05/2018 – Consumers are returning to iconic luxury brands such as Tiffany & Co., Louis Vuitton and Sotheby’s that offer updated products and marketing; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany’s same-store sales beat estimates; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co 4Q Adj EPS $1.67; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. 4Q Gross Margin 63.7%; 12/03/2018 – French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy designed Audrey Hepburn’s little black dress in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – ON A CONSTANT-EXCHANGE-RATE BASIS, QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET SALES AND COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 11% AND 7%, RESPECTIVELY; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany dazzles as turnaround plan takes hold

