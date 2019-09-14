Novartis A G Sponsored Adr (NVS) Position Lifted by Amg National Trust Bank; Broad Run Investment Management Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Boosted by $11.51 Million

Broad Run Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 37.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc bought 82,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 304,811 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.56 million, up from 222,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/04/2018 – ESPN SAYS ITS DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SUBSCRIPTION STREAMING SERVICE ESPN+ WILL LAUNCH ON APRIL 12 FOR A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF $4.99/MONTH; 15/03/2018 – Casio, Little Kids Rock And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Deliver Musical Surprise To Hundreds Of Middle School Students; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO SAYS 100% FOCUSED ON GETTING DISNEY DEAL DONE; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in Novartis A G Sponsored Adr (NVS) by 21.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 5,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 33,427 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05M, up from 27,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Novartis A G Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $86.99. About 2.35M shares traded or 23.59% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTED-FDA – APPROVES NEW USES FOR TWO DRUGS ADMINISTERED TOGETHER FOR TREATMENT OF BRAF-POSITIVE ANAPLASTIC THYROID CANCER (ADDS SOURCE ‘FDA’); 16/05/2018 – Had some interesting unsubscribes from $NVS today — the price of independence. @VasNarasimhan; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Medicare sets outpatient rate for Yescarta reimbursement; 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S OPENS UP 1.9 PCT AFTER IT SELLS STAKE IN CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS FOR $13 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Novartis launches FocalView app, providing opportunity for patients to participate in ophthalmology clinical trials from home; 27/03/2018 – GSK buys out Novartis in $13 bln consumer healthcare shake-up; 28/05/2018 – Novartis International AG: Patient-reported outcomes tool revealed significant improvement in symptom frequency and quality of life domains with Entresto®; 07/03/2018 – Science 37 and Novartis Sign Strategic Alliance to Advance Decentralized Clinical Trials; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS IT HAS SEEN AVXS DATA FOR AAN CONF ON APRIL 25

Broad Run Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.52 billion and $2.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 156,278 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $239.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sba Communications Corp by 4,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,395 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.