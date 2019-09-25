Novartis A G Sponsored Adr (NVS) Position Held by Ftb Advisors Inc; Bank Amer (BAC) Shares Rose While Bronson Point Management Has Lowered Stake by $725,000

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 175,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $270.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $29.11. About 6.03M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 02/04/2018 – HEADHUNTER GROUP PLC SAYS VTB CAPITAL, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, SBERBANK CIB ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 14/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Zogenix Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimates Apple can save $40 to $50 per computer if it uses its own chips; 04/05/2018 – REG-Stryker to participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conferences; 14/05/2018 – Amag Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Regenxbio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 06/04/2018 – INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in Novartis A G Sponsored Adr (NVS) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 4,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 56,155 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.13 million, up from 51,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Novartis A G Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $85.69. About 153,895 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 20/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Former Novartis sales reps will testify they ‘essentially’ bought prescriptions by wooing doctors; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE; 26/03/2018 – Novartis CEO Aims to Double China Sales on Faster Drug Approvals; 27/03/2018 – Glaxo in $13 Billion Consumer Push as Novartis Bets on New Drugs; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 19/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Earnings, M&A: Corporate news round-up; 11/05/2018 – FDA expands use of Novartis MS drug to pediatric patients; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS DESPITE CONTINUING US PRICING PRESSURE, GLOBALLY, SANDOZ GROSS MARGIN IS IMPROVING; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 08/03/2018 – STADA SAYS AIMS TO EXPAND BY INTERNATIONALISATION OF BUSINESS, SAYS HAS EXITED ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILARS BUSINESS

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 10.70 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $120.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 60,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $5.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bank of America Stock Benefits From Share Buyback Program – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Time to Get Real and Sell Bank of America Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “CBJ Morning Buzz: Sale of historic Excelsior Club falls through; BofA exec named ‘Most Powerful’ in banking; New restaurants popping up around region – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Our Startling Prediction, Revisited: New Banking Revolution Based On DLT – Benzinga” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Yes, Buffett Has Marijuana and Cryptocurrency Exposure – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ccm Investment Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 1.58% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Adage Cap Gru Inc Ltd Liability Corporation owns 10.10 million shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 13.48M shares. Regent Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 155,048 shares. Duff & Phelps Inv Mgmt reported 0.04% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Hennessy Advsr Incorporated owns 80,000 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Lowe Brockenbrough And Com invested 0.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Lincluden Management Ltd has 197,728 shares. 9,105 are owned by Cahill Advsr. 31,523 are held by Hamel Associates. Central Financial Bank And, Kentucky-based fund reported 82,814 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg Inc stated it has 0.89% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Argyle Mgmt owns 133,368 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 0.74% or 3.29 million shares.