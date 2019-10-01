Novartis A G Sponsored Adr (NVS) Holder Mengis Capital Management Has Lifted Position; Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Boosted Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $4.32 Million as Shares Rose

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 35.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 21,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 83,702 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.57 million, up from 61,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $5.15 during the last trading session, reaching $223.97. About 26.32M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – Trump, Apple CEO to meet as U.S.-China trade row roils tech sector; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TO LET IPAD USERS CREATE DIGITAL BOOKS ON IPAD ITSELF; 25/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: New report says Apple won’t be able to fully drop Qualcomm as an iPhone supplier this year; 31/05/2018 – TELEGRAM CEO SAYS APPLE HAS BEEN PREVENTING THE TELEGRAM APP FROM UPDATING EVER SINCE RUSSIA ORDERED APPLE TO REMOVE THE MESSAGING SERVICE FROM APP STORE; 19/04/2018 – Got an old iPhone? Apple’s newest robot can disassemble and recycle it; 05/04/2018 – IGNORE: APPLE’S 2018 PROGRESS REPORT PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 17/04/2018 – Activist investor Jana hired staff for new socially responsible fund; 27/04/2018 – First brokerages predict Amazon will top $1 trillion in value; 16/05/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Don’t buy Apple suppliers right now; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Businesses should be more than about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Novartis A G Sponsored Adr (NVS) by 163.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 42,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 69,013 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.30M, up from 26,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Novartis A G Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $86.9. About 1.45M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS ALCON EXPECTS TO RETURN TO LONG-TERM, SUSTAINABLE GROWTH WITH MARGINS IN LINE WITH INDUSTRY PEERS; 09/04/2018 – Novartis to Pay $218 a Share in Cash for AveXis; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis; 28/05/2018 – Novartis: Improvements Were Reported Early by Entresto Patients, With Median Follow-Up Time of 32 Days; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF SANDOZ’S BIOSIMILAR DRUG FOR TREATMENT OF RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS, CROHN’S DISEASE, ULCERATIVE COLITIS, ETC; 09/05/2018 – DURECT CORP – EACH PARTY, PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, IS ALSO PERMITTED TO DEVELOP OR COMMERCIALIZE COMPETING PRODUCTS; 09/04/2018 – Novartis to Acquire AveXis Inc. for $8.7B; 16/05/2018 – Novartis says board did not know about Cohen contract; 11/05/2018 – FOSUN PHARMA IS SAID TO VIE FOR $2B NOVARTIS GENERICS PORTFOLIO; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is First FDA Approved CGRP-R Drug

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Fenimore Asset Management has invested 0.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Peregrine Asset Advisers reported 0.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Parthenon Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.31% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 30,891 shares. 94,451 are owned by Kemnay Advisory Services. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Ny has 241,196 shares for 2.44% of their portfolio. Herald Mgmt Ltd reported 16,110 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Platinum Investment Management Limited has 0.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tarbox Family Office stated it has 5.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alaska Permanent Mgmt owns 1,157 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Excalibur Mgmt Corp reported 19,229 shares. The New York-based Grandfield And Dodd Llc has invested 0.54% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Everett Harris And Ca has invested 5.95% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dowling And Yahnke Ltd invested in 2.04% or 124,539 shares. Moreover, Bokf Na has 1.9% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 400,398 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 1,098 shares.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $274.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3,080 shares to 39,730 shares, valued at $7.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

