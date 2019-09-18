Novartis A G Spon Adr (NVS) Shareholder Welch Group Boosted Position by $3.46 Million as Stock Rose; Long Road Investment Counsel Stake In Fastenal (FAST) Was Lifted

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Fastenal (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 68,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 136,440 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.45M, up from 68,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Fastenal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $32.95. About 1.22 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in Novartis A G Spon Adr (NVS) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 38,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 331,968 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.31 million, up from 293,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $86.48. About 866,429 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 19/04/2018 – Novartis 1Q After-Tax Profit $2.03B; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SEEKS COMPENSATORY AND TRIPLE DAMAGES FOR RENEGERON’S ALLEGED WILLFUL PATENT INFRINGEMENT, IN A LAWSUIT FILED WITH THE U.S. DISTRICT COURT IN MANHATTAN; 20/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Former Novartis sales reps will testify they ‘essentially’ bought prescriptions by wooing doctors; 17/04/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS LIBERTY MET ALL PRIMARY & SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 25/04/2018 – Asklepios BioPharma: Another AskBio Platform Product to Be Acquired by Novartis; 04/04/2018 – NOVARTIS GAINED CHF216M FROM SWISS PENSION LAW CHANGE: HZ; 12/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE THERAPEUTICS SAYS RAISED £29 MLN ($41 MLN) IN SERIES B ROUND CO-LED BY VERSANT VENTURES AND NOVARTIS VENTURE FUND; 10/05/2018 – NOVARTIS INDIA APPOINTS MILAN PALEJA AS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 06/03/2018 – Novartis’ Xolair(R) recommended in new global chronic urticaria guideline; 19/04/2018 – Novartis Backs 2018 View

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12 million and $937.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 13,709 shares to 277,661 shares, valued at $30.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 11,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,523 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

More notable recent Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Novartis AG (NVS) – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Novartis AG (NVS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Novartis’ ofatumumab successful in late-stage MS studies – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Pharma Stock Calls Could Double Fast – Schaeffers Research” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Biotech Stocks With Big Catalysts in September – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Weigh In On Southwest Airlines, EA And More – Benzinga” on September 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Philippine fast food specialist Jollibee hungry to expand in U.S., China – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Not so fast: central banks push back against markets greedy for stimulus – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AstraZeneca’s Farxiga Gets Fast Track Tag for Renal Outcome – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Fastenal’s (NASDAQ:FAST) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Lc holds 272 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 284 shares. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc invested in 210,050 shares or 2.05% of the stock. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 25,785 shares stake. Missouri-based Wedgewood Ptnrs has invested 5.51% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 1.42M shares. Fjarde Ap holds 188,154 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Ltd Co reported 441,500 shares or 1.6% of all its holdings. Roberts Glore And Inc Il has 9,402 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs invested in 35,713 shares. Eqis Management Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Nuwave Invest Limited Liability Com invested in 0.18% or 5,365 shares. 108,274 were accumulated by Utah Retirement Systems. Edgestream Ptnrs LP stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora reported 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).