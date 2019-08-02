Novartis A G (NVS) Valuation Rose While Brookside Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $15.23 Million; Botty Investors Increased Altria Group (MO) Holding by $2.85 Million

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 15.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 158,632 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The hedge fund held 882,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.80M, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $91.9. About 980,142 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 23/03/2018 – Novartis: Sandoz is Seeking European Approval for Infliximab; 09/04/2018 – Rare Diseases Command Mega Prices With Novartis Wager on AveXis; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – SAYS NET SALES GREW 4%; 30/05/2018 – Novartis Drug Promacta Gets FDA Priority Review for First-Line SAA; 19/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Shire and Novartis Trade Actively; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE FROM HIS POSITION IN THE CONTEXT OF DISCUSSIONS SURROUNDING NOVARTIS’ FORMER AGREEMENT WITH ESSENTIAL CONSULTANTS, OWNED BY MICHAEL COHEN; 23/03/2018 – Novartis Plans to File Siponimod for U.S. Approval in Early 2018; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS FELIX R. EHRAT, GROUP GENERAL COUNSEL, WILL RETIRE ON JUNE 1, 2018; 21/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016608 Company: NOVARTIS; 22/03/2018 – NOVARTIS – PLANS TO FILE SIPONIMOD FOR US APPROVAL IN SPMS IN EARLY 2018, FILING FOR EU APPROVAL PLANNED FOR LATER IN 2018

Botty Investors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1199.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc bought 49,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 53,277 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10 million, up from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $47.81. About 4.36M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 355,662 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $9.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 3.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.88 billion for 18.23 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

