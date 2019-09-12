Novartis A G (NVS) Stock Value Rose While Scharf Investments Increased by $36.90 Million Its Holding; American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Intrust Bank Na Has Decreased Position by $806,634 as Stock Price Rose

Intrust Bank Na decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 69.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na sold 6,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 2,855 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $352,000, down from 9,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $119.59. About 1.94M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS -PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB END; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Total Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – YOUNG IS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MCAFEE, LLC; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.2 % for April; 13/03/2018 – American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4; Presale Issued; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Provision for Losses $775M; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner, Dominion Harbor; 16/04/2018 – American Express Co expected to post earnings of $1.71 a share – Earnings Preview

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 46.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 405,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $116.75M, up from 873,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $89.3. About 1.75M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 19/03/2018 – Swiss Giant Novartis Teams Up With Canadian Marijuana Startup; 02/05/2018 – Novartis Gets Second FDA Approval for CAR-T Cancer Drug; 10/05/2018 – FiercePharma: Trump’s lawyer offered Novartis a doorway to the president, and ex-CEO Jimenez accepted, insiders say; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS DEVELOPING PLAN TO ACCELERATE SAVINGS IN PROCUREMENT, PLANS TO ‘RADICALLY SIMPLIFY SUPPLIER BASE’; 28/05/2018 – Novartis: Overall Summary Score Was Also Significantly Higher for Entresto Patients; 20/03/2018 – Novartis Launches Two Joint Working Projects With NHS Cancer Vanguard Sites, Using Data Analysis to Improve Care Pathways for Cancer Patients; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS BELIEVES CAN SIGNIFICANTLY GROW CHINA BUSINESS, BELIEVES CHINA CAN BECOME PILLAR OF COMPANY; 09/05/2018 – Probes Reporter®: The story coming out of Novartis on this has now changed so much the SEC is almost compelled to investigate; 09/04/2018 – Novartis in $8.7bn bet […]; 15/05/2018 – #3 – Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan faces a heap of burning questions – but so far offers no public answers $NVS

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69 billion and $2.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 55,924 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $131.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 515,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 823,787 shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

More notable recent Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Novartis exec sold shares before Zolgensma data issue announced – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Companies Still Run by Families – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Ionis Pharmaceuticals Looks to Partners to Pay the Bills – Motley Fool” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Novartis AG (NVS) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Keep Your Eye on These 4 Healthcare Stocks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.37 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harbour Mgmt Limited Co holds 2,500 shares. Btr Cap Management Inc invested in 3,560 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 0.3% or 30,988 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 4.22M shares. Aviva Public Ltd owns 252,271 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Incorporated Ltd invested in 247,462 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Reilly Financial Advsrs Lc invested 0.04% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Beach Counsel Inc Pa stated it has 7,733 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. British Columbia Inv Mngmt accumulated 223,835 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Ajo LP has 86,600 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Westchester Capital Management invested 0.02% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 93,831 are owned by St Germain D J Co. Eqis Cap Management reported 0.28% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Farmers Merchants Investments Inc accumulated 588 shares or 0% of the stock. 1,791 are held by Whitnell.