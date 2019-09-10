Novartis A G (NVS) Stock Rose While Brookside Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $15.23 Million; Apple Com (AAPL) Holder First Western Capital Management Company Cut Position

First Western Capital Management Company decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 79.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Western Capital Management Company sold 4,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 1,278 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 6,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Western Capital Management Company who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $941.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $212.81. About 1.71M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/03/2018 – China’s Huawei, Xiaomi and others could be a total of almost two years behind Apple; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying Texture, the digital magazine distributor; 09/05/2018 – Medibio Launches Personal Mental Health Measurement App for Apple Watch; 17/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium; 27/03/2018 – Apple Pursues Google in Education With $299 IPad, New Software; 27/04/2018 – They believe Amazon will have a bigger impact than Apple or Google in the medical sector and are worried about hiring talent; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO @tim_cook on allowing @NRA TV in the app store: Do I like their tactics, their positions? Honestly, no …. But their point of view along with the alternate point of view, I think it’s actually important for the public to hear; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 19/04/2018 – Snore-Stopper and Silent Wake Up Prime Features of Brand New Sleep Cycle App for Apple Watch; 15/05/2018 – APPLE, SAMSUNG LAWYERS MAKING OPENING ARGUMENTS TO U.S. JURY

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 15.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc analyzed 158,632 shares as the company's stock rose 11.81% . The hedge fund held 882,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.80 million, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $87.49. About 227,556 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500.



Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 355,662 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $9.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $3.16B for 15.97 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.



