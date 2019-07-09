Novartis A G (NVS) Stake Raised by Senator Investment Group Lp; Primecap Management Company Boosted Facebook (FB) Holding by $1.46 Million; Share Price Rose

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.68 million, up from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $90.74. About 1.07M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 17/05/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O SETS LIST PRICE FOR AIMOVIG MIGRAINE DRUG AT $6,900 PER YEAR, OR $575 PER MONTH; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CFO SAYS SAYS HAS THE SIZE, THERAPEUTIC AREAS THAT NOVARTIS NEEDS TO BE SUCCESSFUL, SEES NO “DOMINO EFFECT” OF OTHER DRUG DEALS THAT WOULD FORCE NOVARTIS INTO LARGE-SCALE…; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF SANDOZ’S BIOSIMILAR DRUG FOR TREATMENT OF RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS, CROHN’S DISEASE, ULCERATIVE COLITIS, ETC; 22/03/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS IN UNITED STATES, TASIGNA IS NOW INDICATED FOR TREATMENT OF ADULT AND PEDIATRIC PATIENTS ONE YEAR OF AGE OR OLDER WITH NEWLY DIAGNOSED PH+ CML-CP; 10/05/2018 – ‘Not a good day for Novartis’: CEO tries to reassure employees amid fury over payments to Trump’s lawyer; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS EXPECT THAT AVXS-101, IF APPROVED, WILL ONLY HAVE A MEANINGFUL IMPACT ON NOVARTIS’S EBITDA AND CREDIT METRICS FROM 2020 ONWARDS; 01/05/2018 – NOVARTIS FINANCE S.A.: KYMRIAH® (TISAGENLECLEUCEL),; 14/05/2018 – SWISS AG: NO CRIMINAL CASE OVER NOVARTIS PAYMENTS AT PRESENT; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS HOPES TO HAVE AIMOVIG APPROVAL IN COMING WEEKS, HOPES TO BE FIRST TO MARKET WITH MIGRAINE MEDICINE; 15/05/2018 – Swiss Prosecutors in Touch Over Novartis Payments to Michael Cohen

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 8,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.40M, up from 119,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $558.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $195.76. About 9.72 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – The Daily Beast: EXCLUSIVE: Mark Zuckerberg AWOL from Facebook’s data leak damage control session, @attackerman reports; 25/04/2018 – Facebook says Europe’s new data privacy rules won’t hurt its business – too much The rules may impact user growth in Europe, but otherwise Facebook doesn’t seem worried; 10/04/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING: #Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge Analytica privacy; 21/03/2018 – Red Deer Advocate: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Tries to Curb Fake News, Abuse with New Guidelines; 28/03/2018 – Playboy said Wednesday that it would be exiting Facebook and deactivating each of its accounts; 23/03/2018 – CORRECTED-EU plans tougher consumer laws for Facebook, Gmail; 20/04/2018 – Analyst says Facebook damage is ‘contained’ despite a survey showing people are using it less; 02/05/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #CambridgeAnalytica, firm at the center of #Facebook’s privacy debacle, declaring bankruptcy and shuttin; 06/04/2018 – Facebook will require more authentication for people buying political ads

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90 billion and $4.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Americold Rlty Tr by 800,000 shares to 7.50 million shares, valued at $228.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 900,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.80 million shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp New.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. The insider Cox Christopher K sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000. Wehner David M. also sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, January 31. $124,035 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Stretch Colin.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86 billion and $135.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 508,100 shares to 4.34 million shares, valued at $693.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc. by 244,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61.98M shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

