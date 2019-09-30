Novartis A G (NVS) Stake Maintained by Regentatlantic Capital Llc; As Omnicom Group (OMC) Stock Price Rose, Olstein Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Holding by $405,000

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 68.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 18,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 44,276 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.04 million, up from 26,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $87. About 1.25 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 10/05/2018 – Cohen was originally contracted to consult with Novartis on health-care policy issues, including ones related to Obamacare; 16/05/2018 – Novartis Says General Counsel to Retire Over Cohen Payments; 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS FOUR OF THE 11 DIRECTORS OF THE JOINT JV BOARD ARE APPOINTED BY NOVARTIS. THEYWILL STEP DOWN IN CONNECTION WITH THE COMPLETION OF THE TRANSACTION; 09/05/2018 – STAT: EXCLUSIVE: Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen called Novartis’s CEO promising access to the president and member…; 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S OPENS UP 1.9 PCT AFTER IT SELLS STAKE IN CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS FOR $13 BLN; 28/05/2018 – Patient-reported outcomes tool revealed significant improvement in symptom frequency and quality of life domains with Entresto®; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS GOAL IS TO HAVE ONCOLOGY DRUG WITH $3-$5 BLN IN ANNUAL SALES, “HOPING FOR NEXT BIG ONE TO CARRY ONCOLOGY INTO THE FUTURE”; 10/05/2018 – ‘Not a good day for Novartis’: CEO tries to reassure employees amid fury over payments to Trump’s lawyer; 26/03/2018 – Swiss pharmaceuticals company Novartis will move towards making a decision on the fate of Alcon in the first half of 2019, its chief executive officer said

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 106,000 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.69M, down from 111,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $78.44. About 753,337 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 22/05/2018 – HSBC Global Media Account Moves From WPP to Omnicom; 30/05/2018 – Sorrell plots comeback with new listed company after WPP exit; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO NAME JOHN WREN CHAIRMAN; 11/04/2018 – Porter Novelli Taps Byron Calamese to Lead Boston Office; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED BUSINESS & EMPLOYEES WILL BECOME PART OF NEWLY-NAMED HEALTHCARE MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY, EMC K.K; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom’s GSD&M ldea City wins $741 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 16/04/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc expected to post earnings of $1.06 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – IRI and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 08/03/2018 – BBDO New York Launches “It’s Time To Redefine” Public Awareness Campaign; 24/05/2018 – OMNICOM HOLDERS BACK PROPOSAL ON THRESHOLD FOR CALLING MEETINGS

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14,338 shares to 131,150 shares, valued at $18.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 14,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,249 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90 million and $617.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 6,000 shares to 183,000 shares, valued at $9.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 13,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS).

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.79 million for 15.08 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold OMC shares while 195 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.67 million shares or 0.05% less from 220.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cypress Cap Group Inc Incorporated holds 12,458 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Piedmont Inc holds 0.04% or 11,843 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Lc invested in 0.02% or 3,273 shares. Bp Public Ltd Co holds 0.07% or 23,000 shares. Montag A Assocs Incorporated holds 0.15% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) or 21,050 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Com Inc reported 910 shares stake. Quantum Management has invested 0.61% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). 846,848 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru. Fil owns 16 shares. Tuttle Tactical holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 12,612 shares. Mcrae Capital Mngmt holds 3.09% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) or 94,150 shares. Waddell & Reed Inc accumulated 562,421 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 11 are owned by Howe And Rusling. Assetmark Inc reported 445,490 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 2.24 million shares or 1.1% of all its holdings.