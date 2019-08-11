Novartis A G (NVS) Stake Increased by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel; United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder Iconiq Capital Has Trimmed Holding

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 4,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 146,468 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.08M, up from 141,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $90.82. About 1.43M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 01/05/2018 – AveXis Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition by Novartis AG; 12/03/2018 – #2 — more changes at the top Operations head Wyss exits Novartis, giving way to new structure and a string of promotions $NVS; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – SAYS ALCON STRATEGIC REVIEW IS PROGRESSING, WITH POTENTIAL ACTION NOT LIKELY BEFORE THE FIRST HALF OF 2019; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION HAS SHOWN HUGE INTEREST IN BIOSIMILARS; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS TO BUY AVEXIS FOR $8.7B IN CASH; 30/04/2018 – Novartis receives FDA approval of Tafinlar® + Mekinist® for adjuvant treatment of BRAF V600-mutant melanoma; 04/05/2018 – FDA approves Novartis combo therapy for aggressive type of thyroid cancer; 14/05/2018 – Swiss prosecutor eyes Novartis deal with Cohen, but no criminal probe is under way – for now; 12/03/2018 – Global Anti-Parkinson’s Drugs Market 2018: Analysis & Forecasts (2013-2022) – Major Players Abbvie, Mylan Laboratories, Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Novartis are Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Novartis Is on a Journey

Iconiq Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 52.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iconiq Capital Llc sold 4,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 4,196 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $469,000, down from 8,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iconiq Capital Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 2.11M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC SAYS TIMING OF BALANCE OF 950 N-GENS WILL BE ON A TIMEFRAME SOLELY DETERMINED BY UPS – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015A Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 12/04/2018 – UPS Consumer Survey Shows Popularity of Third-Party Marketplaces; 15/03/2018 – Deutsche Post’s DHL expands U.S. delivery service to take on FedEx, UPS; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees FY Adj EPS $7.03-Adj EPS $7.37; 15/03/2018 – SEMIRARA MINING AND POWER CORPORATION SCC.PS – UPS CAPITAL SPENDING BUDGET TO 13 BILLION PESOS; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – ENTERED PILOT SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH UNIT OF UNITED PARCEL SERVICE; 07/05/2018 – Inflectra’s Hackathons Help Start-Ups in DMV Beta-Test Their Software; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO ABNEY SAYS MAKING PROGRESS ON NON-WAGE MATTERS IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH TEAMSTERS UNION ON CONTRACT EXPIRING END-JULY; 13/04/2018 – INDOS SA INS1.WA – IRENEUSZ GLENSCZYK UPS HIS STAKE IN CO TO 48.44 PCT FROM 31.27 PCT IN SHARE ACQUISITION TRANSACTION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shellback Limited Partnership holds 0.66% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 50,000 shares. 1,360 were accumulated by Nelson Roberts Inv Ltd Liability. Verity Asset Mngmt invested in 2,645 shares. Alps has invested 0.28% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.08% or 341,490 shares. Fil reported 0.12% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Natixis Advisors LP holds 77,449 shares. The Michigan-based Dillon Assoc Incorporated has invested 1.73% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Alpha Windward Llc has 1,681 shares. Amg Funds Limited Company has 1.34% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Fred Alger Mgmt Inc holds 9,562 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Letko Brosseau Assocs, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 674,336 shares. 71 were accumulated by Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Corp. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 6,926 shares. Laurion Capital Mgmt LP accumulated 0.01% or 3,763 shares.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “MSG, UPS And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 30 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Chipotle Mexican Grill, UPS, and Snap Jumped Today – Motley Fool” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Commentary: FAA Grants Help Airports And Freight Movement – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “UPS Waives Shipping Fees, Offers Discounts To Woo More Small Business – Benzinga” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “With a Yield Near a 10-Year High, Is UPS Stock a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Shares for $16,731 were bought by Cesarone Nando.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77 billion for 14.05 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.