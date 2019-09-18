Novartis A G (NVS) Stake Has Lifted by Scharf Investments Llc; As Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Shares Rose, American Research & Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $1.44 Million

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 46.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 405,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $116.75M, up from 873,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $86.24. About 135,924 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 01/05/2018 – Kymriah(R) (tisagenlecleucel), first-in-class CAR-T therapy from Novartis, receives second FDA approval to treat appropriate r/r patients with large B-cell lymphoma; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN, NOVARTIS: FDA APPROVES AIMOVIG FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 17/04/2018 – Novartis renews commitment to malaria elimination, investing USD 100 million to research and develop next-generation antimalarials; 17/05/2018 – A so-called suspicious activity report about Trump lawyer Michael Cohen and payments made by Novartis and AT&T to his shell company Essential Consultants, was leaked by a law enforcement official; 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS FOUR OF THE 11 DIRECTORS OF THE JOINT JV BOARD ARE APPOINTED BY NOVARTIS. THEYWILL STEP DOWN IN CONNECTION WITH THE COMPLETION OF THE TRANSACTION; 27/03/2018 – GSK to Buy Out Novartis Stake in Consumer Health-Care JV for $13 Bln; 17/04/2018 – Global leaders seek to reignite fight against deadly malaria; 01/05/2018 – AveXis: Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period Has Expired on Novartis Deal; 10/05/2018 – Cohen was originally contracted to consult with Novartis on health-care policy issues, including ones related to Obamacare; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Vasant Narasimhan, CEO, Novartis

American Research & Management increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT) by 162.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 39,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.20% . The institutional investor held 64,525 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33 million, up from 24,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $864.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $38.06. About 7,387 shares traded. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has risen 0.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.92% the S&P500.

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69 billion and $2.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 515,248 shares to 823,787 shares, valued at $60.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 21,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 301,598 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97 million and $334.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3,404 shares to 117,639 shares, valued at $13.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in John Wiley & Sons Inc Cl A (NYSE:JW.A) by 47,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,350 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 11 investors sold SYBT shares while 32 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 0.64% more from 11.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Ameriprise reported 6,867 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Champlain Prtnrs Llc reported 902,456 shares stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.01% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Kentucky-based River Road Asset Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.16% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc stated it has 1,843 shares. Walthausen & Ltd Llc stated it has 1.16% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Invesco Ltd reported 24,303 shares stake. Schroder Investment Mgmt Gru reported 2,681 shares stake. Argi Investment Service Lc accumulated 0.02% or 8,190 shares. 30,006 are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement. 172 were accumulated by Clarivest Asset Mngmt. Farmers Fincl Bank invested in 2,784 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 39 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $121,109 activity. $1,683 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) was bought by Northern Richard. $1,546 worth of stock was bought by Brown J McCauley on Tuesday, April 30. $3,916 worth of stock was bought by Priebe Stephen M on Tuesday, April 30. $4,328 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) was bought by Schutte John on Tuesday, April 30. Bickel Paul J III also bought $3,127 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) on Thursday, May 23. On Friday, June 21 Herde Carl G bought $2,109 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) or 61 shares.