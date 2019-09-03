Novartis A G (NVS) Shares Rose While Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Lifted Its Holding; Crestwood Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Holding in Servicenow (NOW) by $2.13 Million as Stock Value Rose

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 4,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 146,468 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.08 million, up from 141,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $89.88. About 2.00 million shares traded or 3.44% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers likely blocking access to branded drug samples; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – GSK HAS ENTERED INTO A COMMITTED FACILITIES AGREEMENT TO SUPPORT FUNDING OF BUYOUT; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline has lagged rivals like Novartis and Merck in producing multibillion-dollar blockbusters; 10/05/2018 – AT&T, Novartis Ties to Cohen Reveal Backdoor Bids to Reach Trump; 16/05/2018 – $NVS slide on “Trust & Reputation” issue in Investor Day deck today; 14/05/2018 – Swiss prosecutor eyes Novartis deal with Cohen, but no criminal probe is under way – for now; 11/05/2018 – Shanghai Fosun Pharma to Bid for Novartis Assets -Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – Novartis’s Gilenya Gets FDA Pediatric Approval; 16/05/2018 – Novartis top lawyer exits over payment to Trump lawyer; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT GOOD AT SUSTAINABLY MANAGING BROAD DIVERSIFICATION AND INTEGRATING NON-INNOVATIVE MEDICINE ACQUISITIONS, CITING ALCON AND SOME GENERICS INTEGRATIONS

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 15.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp sold 8,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 48,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.98 million, down from 57,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $263.38. About 1.23M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,636 shares to 235,331 shares, valued at $19.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs In (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 12,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,184 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75 billion and $176.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9,072 shares to 57,780 shares, valued at $10.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.