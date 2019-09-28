Novartis A G (NVS) Shareholder Waddell & Reed Financial Has Lifted Position; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Glaxis Capital Management Has Raised by $1.83 Million Its Position

Glaxis Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 93.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glaxis Capital Management Llc bought 968 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79 million, up from 1,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glaxis Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73M shares traded or 11.33% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – Amazon does have a natural advantage with its highest security clearance; 03/05/2018 – Amazon is facing a growing narrative, supported by President Donald Trump, that it has grown far too powerful. But instead of maintaining a low profile, Amazon has opted to stop, pose and flex its muscles; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Pay is Just the Ticket for London Theatre Direct!; 11/04/2018 – AMZN: Customs and police intervene in Amazon near Prague; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Pauses Huge Development Plans in Seattle Over Tax Plan; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Amazon Hits 100 Million Prime Customers; 18/04/2018 – Amazon, Best Buy forge `smart TV’ pact; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Scores Deals With European Carriers in Sign of Advantage

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 16.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 100,268 shares as the company's stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 721,177 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.85M, up from 620,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $87.4. About 2.32 million shares traded or 20.54% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Strategic Ltd Llc has 4.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stephens Inc Ar reported 14,344 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Artisan Partners Partnership invested in 1.32% or 377,432 shares. Country Club Tru Na stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Advisor Prtn Ltd Co has invested 2.47% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Credit Suisse Ag reported 1.06% stake. City Holdg holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,171 shares. Harvey Mngmt Incorporated holds 5.71% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 6,270 shares. Gfs Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,310 shares. Concorde Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.86% or 776 shares in its portfolio. Oakworth Capital holds 0.65% or 1,794 shares in its portfolio. 13,983 were accumulated by Archon Ptnrs Limited Liability Com. Us Bank & Trust De holds 1.38% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 261,089 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.15% or 372 shares. Salem Investment Counselors Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 18,680 shares.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 310,310 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $184.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 20,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.98M shares, and cut its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD).