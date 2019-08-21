Novartis A G (NVS) Shareholder Howland Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; Foxhaven Asset Management LP Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Decreased by $69.01 Million as Stock Price Declined

Foxhaven Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 38.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp sold 38,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 60,868 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.39M, down from 99,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $902.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $23.47 during the last trading session, reaching $1824.85. About 637,292 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – Walmart now makes and sells meal kits in stores, taking on competitors like Blue Apron and Amazon. Via @verge:; 15/03/2018 – In Their Push to Lure Amazon, Cities Face Unintended Demands; 28/03/2018 – Watch: White House briefs media after report about Trump wanting to ‘go after’ Amazon; 27/04/2018 – Amazon More Than Doubles Credit Line as It Expands Globally; 24/04/2018 – Oklahoman: Sources: Tulsa in discussions with Amazon to construct distribution center; 11/05/2018 – Canadian Grocer: Amazon launches Prime-exclusive pet care private label; 16/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board only has three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. And that’s not saying much; 23/04/2018 – Scott Galloway: Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway, with; 12/03/2018 – The Dangers of Selling on Amazon in the AI Era; 26/04/2018 – $AMZN made $1.6 billion in profit on $51 billion in revenue last quarter:

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 33.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 65,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 128,240 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.33 million, down from 194,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $90.22. About 283,173 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG’S NOVN.S EHRAT SAID: ”ALTHOUGH CONTRACT WAS LEGALLY IN ORDER, IT WAS AN ERROR”; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS “LOOKING HARD” AT U.S. SOLID GENERICS BUSINESS AT SANDOZ; 27/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline is buying Novartis out of their consumer health care partnership; 13/05/2018 – Cohen’s work looked a lot like that of most D.C. lobbyists. But his clients, like Novartis and AT&T, insist the attorney did no lobbying for them; 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer Cohen’s company; 16/05/2018 – FORMER NOVARTIS AG CEO SAYS ‘SCARCITY OF ASSET’ PRESSURED NOVARTIS TO SIGN COHEN CONTRACT, SHOULD HAVE DONE MORE DUE DILIGENCE; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…; 27/03/2018 – Novartis sells stake in consumer business to GSK for $13bn; 18/04/2018 – NOVARTIS INTL SANDOZ IN PACT W/ PEAR THERAPEUTICS TO DEVELOP,; 09/05/2018 – DURECT CORP – AMENDMENT ALSO INCLUDES MODIFICATIONS TO DURECT’S DEVELOPMENT OBLIGATIONS AND TO BOTH PARTIES’ TERMINATION PROVISIONS

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 20,932 shares to 176,700 shares, valued at $7.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 103,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Eversource Energy.

More notable recent Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Novartis’ Entresto flunks late-stage heart failure study; shares down 1% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Novartis AG and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100000 to Contact the Firm – Business Wire” published on August 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Biogen downplays â€˜prematureâ€™ talk of competition for SMA drug Spinraza – Boston Business Journal” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Reasons Novartis Shareholders Aren’t Shaken – The Motley Fool” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What’s Pushing Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Even Lower Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 3.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.89 billion for 17.90 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.76 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.