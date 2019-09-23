Novartis A G (NVS) Shareholder Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Has Upped Holding; As Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Share Value Declined, Nordea Investment Management Ab Lifted Position

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 11.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 11,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 108,539 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.91 million, up from 97,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $86.5. About 1.07M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 09/04/2018 – REG-Novartis enters agreement to acquire AveXis Inc. for USD 8.7 bn to transform care in SMA and expand position as a gene therapy and Neuroscience leader; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – SAYS NET SALES GREW 4%; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 09/04/2018 – AVEXIS INC AVXS.O – ENTERED AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER WITH NOVARTIS PURSUANT TO WHICH NOVARTIS WILL ACQUIRE AVEXIS FOR $218 PER SHARE; 22/03/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS IN UNITED STATES, TASIGNA IS NOW INDICATED FOR TREATMENT OF ADULT AND PEDIATRIC PATIENTS ONE YEAR OF AGE OR OLDER WITH NEWLY DIAGNOSED PH+ CML-CP; 09/04/2018 – Novartis to Pay $218 a Share in Cash for AveXis; 21/05/2018 – Bridgewater Had Been in Advanced Talks to Name Ex-Novartis CEO Jimenez to Board; 22/03/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS NEW INDICATION APPROVED UNDER FDA PRIORITY REVIEW DESIGNATION; 07/05/2018 – Pharma Mfg: India’s Aurobindo looks to buy Novartis generic derma biz; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly touts some mixed PhIII results for cluster headaches as Amgen, Novartis prep a market-busting move in migraine $LLY $AMGN $NVS $TEVA

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 787.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 34,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 38,422 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.15M, up from 4,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $145.64. About 95,587 shares traded. Jack Henry & ASociates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 30/05/2018 – Jack Henry Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 30/04/2018 – Intelledox Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program; 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud; 08/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Partners with Autobooks to Deliver Enhanced Small Business Banking Functionality; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 16/05/2018 – Centric Bank Moves to Jack Henry Banking’s SilverLake System; 11/04/2018 – Town Square Bank Selects Jack Henry Banking SilverLake System; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q EPS 93c; 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q REV. $384.7M, EST. $376.6M

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 20,253 shares to 632,348 shares, valued at $41.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extra Space Storage Inc (Prn) (NYSE:EXR) by 4,579 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,100 shares, and cut its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN).

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $44.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 827,244 shares to 1.41 million shares, valued at $66.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) by 129,502 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,907 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

