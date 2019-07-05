Novartis A G (NVS) Shareholder Group One Trading LP Has Boosted Stake; Ironwood Investment Management Has Lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Position by $306,204 as Stock Value Declined

Ironwood Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) by 22.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Management Llc sold 51,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 180,647 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 231,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $585.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.4. About 630,245 shares traded or 23.87% up from the average. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 1.28% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUE TO BE WELL-CAPITALIZED INTO 2020; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Recognizes World Lupus DayTM with Activities Focused on Raising Awareness of Lupus Nephritis; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AURORA PHASE lll TRIAL IN LUPUS NEPHRITIS REMAINS ON TRACK; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Sufficient Fincl Resources to Fund Ops Into 2020; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $3.33M; 09/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights SINOPEC Shangai Petrochemical, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International,; 13/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8-10, 2018

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 636.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 6,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,832 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $753,000, up from 1,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $92.5. About 1.06M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVED AIMOVIG (ERENUMAB-AOOE) FOR THE PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULT; 10/05/2018 – Novartis also says it has talked to investigators from special counsel Robert Mueller’s team about the payments; 01/05/2018 – Novartis: Kymriah Is Only CAR-T Therapy FDA-approved for 2 Distinct Indications – Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS INTL AG: SANDOZ GETS COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER FROM US; 04/04/2018 – STOURNARAS ASKS FOR NOVARTIS CASE WITNESSES TO BE PROSECUTED; 09/04/2018 – Novartis to Pay $218 a Share in Cash for AveXis; 20/03/2018 – Harvard bioengineers’ biomaterial-based cancer immunotherapies to be developed by Novartis; 31/05/2018 – Platelet BioGenesis Appoints Leading Hematology Experts and Physicians to Its Scientific Advisory Board; 16/05/2018 – REG-Novartis announces changes to the Executive Committee; 03/05/2018 – FDA’s back-to-back punches against biosims from Celltrion, Novartis leave Roche’s big Rituxan franchise untouched

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $16.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (Call) by 12,600 shares to 59,900 shares, valued at $8.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Align Technology Inc (Call) by 24,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,300 shares, and cut its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (Put).

