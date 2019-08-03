Novartis A G (NVS) Shareholder Group One Trading LP Has Boosted Position; American Midstream Partners (Prn) (AMID) Share Value Rose While Peak Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 636.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 6,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 7,832 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $753,000, up from 1,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $92.18. About 1.25M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – SAYS 2018 GROUP AND DIVISION OUTLOOKS CONFIRMED; 16/05/2018 – Novartis Lawyer Retires in Relation to Cohen Payments; 22/03/2018 – Novartis drug Tasigna(R) approved by FDA to treat children with rare form of leukemia; 01/05/2018 – NOVARTIS INTL KYMRIAH® (TISAGENLECLEUCEL), FIRST-IN-CLASS CAR-T; 03/05/2018 – Novartis Says FDA Rejected Sandoz’s Biosimilar Application; 18/04/2018 – SANDOZ – CO AND PEAR WILL WORK TO BRING RESET TO PATIENTS WITH SUBSTANCE USE DISORDER AND, IF CLEARED BY FDA, RESET-O TO PATIENTS WITH OPIOID USE DISORDER; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS PLANS TO USE PORTION OF GSK CONSUMER JOINT VENTURE TRANSACTION PROCEEDS TO BUY AVEXIS; 15/05/2018 – Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan faces a heap of burning questions – but so far offers no public answers $NVS; 09/04/2018 – ONCOLOGY VENTURE SWEDEN AB ONVE.TE – NOVARTIS WILL BE ISSUED A CONVERTIBLE DEBT-TO-EQUITY NOTE IN A SPINOUT COMPANY THAT OV HAS CREATED; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS PLANS TO DEPLOY DATA ANALYTICS SYSTEM TO MONITOR EMAIL TRAFFIC AS PART OF ETHICS PUSH

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Midstream Partners (Prn) (AMID) by 86.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 122,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.77% . The hedge fund held 264,230 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 141,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Midstream Partners (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 1.69M shares traded or 521.88% up from the average. American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID) has declined 54.04% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical AMID News: 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS TO WITHDRAW REGISTRATION STATEMENT; 12/03/2018 – American Midstream 4Q Loss/Shr $2.54; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM REPORTS SOUTHCROSS UNITHOLDER APPROVAL OF ME; 26/04/2018 – American Midstream Announces Twenty-Seventh Consecutive Distribution; 12/03/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS SAYS ON MARCH 11, CO AND MAGNOLIA INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS ENTERED INTO A CAPITAL CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – American Midstream Announces Southcross Unitholder Approval of Merger; 27/03/2018 – SOUTHCROSS ENERGY HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER W/ AMERICAN MIDSTREAM; 09/04/2018 – American Midstream Files Form 10-K for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – American Midstream 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM CITES CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER CHANGE

