Novartis A G (NVS) Share Value Rose While Union Bankshares Cut Its Position by $317,376; Pnc Financial Services Group Has Increased Holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) by $11.49 Million

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 8.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 3,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 35,042 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, down from 38,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $90.82. About 1.43 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 09/04/2018 – Novartis bets on gene therapy with $8.7bn deal to buy US group AveXis; 27/03/2018 – Glaxo in $13 Billion Consumer Push as Novartis Bets on New Drugs; 23/03/2018 – Pharma Times: US, EU filings imminent for Novartis’ MS therapy siponimod; 09/04/2018 – Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan Was Speaking at Conference Call; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GSK GSK.L CEO SAYS VERY CONFIDENT ABOUT IMPROVING CONSUMER HEALTHCARE MARGINS TO AT LEAST (NOT TOWARDS) 20 PCT BY 2020, UP FROM 17.7 (NOT 17.3) PCT RECENTLY; 10/05/2018 – NOVARTIS 4Q EARNINGS INCLUDE INR981.3M TAX REFUND; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE ASTRAZENECA LP, ACORDA THERAPEUTICS, MYLAN PHARMA, NOVARTIS PHARMA; 27/03/2018 – Sterling falls 0.5 pct vs Swiss franc on Novartis-GSK deal; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Novartis’s Sale Of Joint Venture Stake Could Be Credit Positive, But Uncertainty Around Use Of Proceeds And Financial Policies Persist; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SEEKS COMPENSATORY AND TRIPLE DAMAGES FOR RENEGERON’S ALLEGED WILLFUL PATENT INFRINGEMENT, IN A LAWSUIT FILED WITH THE U.S. DISTRICT COURT IN MANHATTAN

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 26.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc bought 123,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 587,886 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.20M, up from 464,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $99.28. About 888,865 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 07/05/2018 – WisPolitics.com: Dept. of Natural Resources: The ultimate birder adventure – Horicon Marsh 21st Annual Bird Festival will be; 14/05/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 06/03/2018 MMC CORPORATION – UNIT NORTHPORT (MALAYSIA) BHD ENTERED INTO PRIVATISATION AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT OF MALAYSIA AND PORT KELANG AUTHORITY; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan; 18/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 21/05/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – MELATI PERTIWI SDN TO TERMINATE THE PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF 100% INTEREST IN CO’S UNIT MMC OIL & GAS ENGINEERING SDN; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Marsh & McLennan to ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska Institutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 28/05/2018 – MMC Corp Bhd 1Q Net MYR41.3M; 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Patriots, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 3.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.89 billion for 18.02 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 75,438 shares to 102,007 shares, valued at $19.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 7,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc (NYSE:RYN) by 14,830 shares to 108,141 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 20,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 572,442 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).