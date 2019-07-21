Novartis A G (NVS) Share Price Rose While Buckhead Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $1.01 Million; Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Cut Its Stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by $1.15 Million

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 97,124 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.76M, down from 105,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $132.8. About 531,018 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 10.68% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – GERMAN FCO CONFIRMED PROPOSED SCHEME DOES NOT FULFIL CONDITIONS FOR PROHIBITION PURSUANT TO ACT AGAINST RESTRAINTS OF COMPETITION; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – DIRECTORS CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND SCHEME WITH VARIAN; 18/04/2018 – Varian Wins “Best After-Sales Service Performance Award for Radiotherapy Products” in China; 04/04/2018 – REG-C-RAD to supply advanced surface tracking solution to Swedish Cancer Center Nya Karolinska Solna through Varian Medical Systems; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN REITERATES BELIEF VARIAN SCHEME REMAINS IN BEST INTEREST; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – SECOND HALF DOSE SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE RELATIVELY FLAT VERSUS FIRST HALF; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL SAYS GETS U.S., GERMAN APPROVAL FOR VARIAN DEAL; 27/03/2018 – Varian Eclipse Customers Take Top Overall Spots at World Championships of Treatment Planning; 04/05/2018 – Varian: Sirtex to Seek Adjournment of Planned May 7 Shareholder Meeting to Approve Varian’s Proposed Plan; 19/04/2018 – Varian Expands Capabilities of Halcyon Treatment System with New Imaging Technologies

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 10,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The hedge fund held 84,303 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11M, up from 73,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $93.56. About 3.48 million shares traded or 54.59% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 13/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 200677 Company: NOVARTIS; 14/05/2018 – Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Ron Wyden, and Sen. Richard Blumenthal led other Democrats in demanding AT&T and Novartis answer about payments to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s firm; 10/05/2018 – Jeff DelViscio: EXCLUSIVE: “Yesterday was not a good day for Novartis” #understatement via CEO Vasant Narasimhan. @pharmalot; 09/05/2018 – Kyle Griffin: Novartis source: “…toward the end of the meeting, everyone realized this was a probably a slippery slope to; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach; 17/05/2018 – Novartis’s Top Lawyer is Out Amid Furor Over Payments to Michael Cohen; 23/03/2018 – Novartis: Sandoz receives positive CHMP opinion for proposed biosimilar infliximab; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s: Aimovig Approval Credit Positive For Amgen And Novartis; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach, source says [23:13 BST10 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 10/05/2018 – NOVARTIS 4Q EARNINGS INCLUDE INR981.3M TAX REFUND

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $3.64 million activity.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75M and $769.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) by 1,556 shares to 61,097 shares, valued at $12.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,226 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings.

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 9.62% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.04 per share. VAR’s profit will be $103.68M for 29.12 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf Tru reported 4,029 shares. 79,416 are owned by Aperio Gp Lc. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.07% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Raymond James Fincl Ser Advisors Inc has invested 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Nomura Asset Mgmt reported 19,998 shares stake. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 17,802 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 777 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Inc stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.11% or 19,630 shares. Morgan Dempsey Mngmt Ltd owns 256 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 52,000 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement System owns 39,518 shares. Highland Mngmt LP owns 20,000 shares. Art Lc invested in 0.09% or 10,093 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

