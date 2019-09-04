Novartis A G (NVS) Market Value Rose While Senator Investment Group LP Lifted Stake by $23.04 Million; Accenture Plc (ACN) Position Has Lifted by Boston Research & Management Inc

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 1,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 28,231 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97M, up from 26,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $197.94. About 133,809 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 11/04/2018 – Alteryx Brings Together Analytic Experts to Build for the Future of Al and Machine Learning; 08/05/2018 – Trust in Banks Highest Since 2012, but Declining Branch Visits and Increased Digital Transactions Risk Eroding Customer Relationships, Accenture Research Finds; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q ADJ EPS $1.58, EST. $1.49; 26/04/2018 – Accenture Helps Celsia Launch SAP S/4 HANA® to Support Business Functions and Improve Utility Plant Operations; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Again Named Technology Advisory House of the Year by Energy Risk Magazine; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Beats Profit And Revenue Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Publishes 2017 Corporate Citizenship Report; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital; 19/03/2018 – Accenture Named Leader in 2017 Everest Group IoT Services Peak Matrix; 18/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Orkla Drive Digital Services and Growth Through SAP S/4HANA®

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.68 million, up from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $89.85. About 180,329 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS LOOKING AT ”ALL OPTIONS” FOR SANDOZ GENERICS IN THE UNITED STATES; 30/04/2018 – Novartis receives FDA approval of Tafinlar® + Mekinist® for adjuvant treatment of BRAF V600-mutant melanoma; 09/04/2018 – Novartis buys US gene therapy group AveXis for $8.7bn; 24/05/2018 – GENMAB GEN.CO – RESULTS FROM PHASE lll STUDY OF ARZERRA(®) (OFATUMUMAB) PLUS BENDAMUSTINE DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 19/04/2018 – New Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics business; 11/04/2018 – BIOCON SAYS TO ACCELERATE LAUNCHING ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS ALCON ON NICE GROWTH TRAJECTORY, NOVARTIS REMAINS ON COURSE FOR POTENTIAL CAPITAL MARKETS ACTION IN 2019; 17/04/2018 – Novartis to Invest More Than $100M to Research, Develop Antimalarials; 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 16/05/2018 – FORMER NOVARTIS AG CEO SAYS HIS FEBRUARY RESIGNATION FROM NOVARTIS ‘ABSOLUTELY NOT’ RELATED TO COHEN CONTRACT

Boston Research & Management Inc, which manages about $265.07 million and $240.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class (BRKB) by 1,900 shares to 20,913 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

