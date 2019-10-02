Novartis A G (NVS) Market Valuation Rose While Scharf Investments Lifted Holding by $36.90 Million; Deutsche Bank (Put) (DB) Shares Declined While Exane Derivatives Raised Its Stake

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Deutsche Bank (Put) (DB) by 0.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 73 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% . The institutional investor held 25,657 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.59B, up from 25,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Deutsche Bank (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.19. About 5.40M shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 27/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK: PRIVATE, COMMERCIAL STILL CORE IN OTHER MARKETS; 06/03/2018 – FOX CFO JOHN NALLEN SPEAKS AT DEUTSCHE BANK CONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK HOOPER: LOOK FOR 4 FED RATE HIKES THIS YEAR; 09/04/2018 – GERMAN GOVT SPOKESMAN SAYS WON’T COMMENT ON DEUTSCHE BANK NAMING NEW CHIEF; 26/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK AG DBKGn.DE – COMMITMENT TO SECTORS IN US AND ASIA, IN WHICH CROSS-BORDER ACTIVITY IS LIMITED, WILL BE REDUCED; 25/05/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 10/04/2018 – Ovid Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 26/03/2018 – First Pacific Company Limited webcast presentation now available for on-demand viewing: dbVlC – Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference; 29/03/2018 – 42FD: Deutsche Bank AG: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK AG DBKGn.DE – A SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN WORKFORCE THROUGH REST OF YEAR, IN PARTICULAR STEMMING FROM RIGHT-SIZING OF CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANK AND SUPPORTING INFRASTRUCTURE…

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 46.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 405,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $116.75M, up from 873,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $84.36. About 2.20 million shares traded or 12.57% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 28/03/2018 – Diversitylnc Announces its First-Ever lnductees into the Diversitylnc Top 50 Hall of Fame; 09/05/2018 – Shimon Prokupecz: CNN: Cohen promised Novartis access to the White House with respect to healthcare policy, according to; 12/03/2018 – Novartis announces changes to the Executive Committee to support strategic priorities; 19/04/2018 – Novartis 1Q Oper Pft $2.4B; 27/03/2018 – Reshaping Novartis into a more aggressive pharma giant, Vas Narasimhan bags a $13B consumer sale ahead of bolt-on deals $NVS; 31/05/2018 – Platelet BioGenesis Appoints Leading Hematology Experts and Physicians to Its Scientific Advisory Board; 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS SALE OF JV IN A NON-CORE SEGMENT IN BEST LONG-TERM INTERESTS OF NOVARTISSHAREHOLDERS; 16/05/2018 – Novartis General Counsel Out Over Cohen Contract (Video); 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – ASSUMING MID 2018 COMPLETION, ACQUISITION IMPACT WOULD BE SLIGHTLY NEGATIVE TO CORE OPERATING INCOME IN 2018 AND 2019; 11/05/2018 – Shanghai Fosun Pharma to Bid for Novartis Assets -Bloomberg

More notable recent Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deutsche Bank restructuring costs to lead to 2019 loss – FT – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deutsche Bank +2.1% as investment-banking head exits – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deutsche Bank: This Is Going To Hurt – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deutsche Bank: Radical But Maybe Not Enough – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Deutsche Becomes 1st to Reach Settlement in Bond-Rig Probe – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $570.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) by 1,930 shares to 4,336 shares, valued at $167.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds (NYSE:MCD) by 2,537 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,771 shares, and cut its stake in Cummins (NYSE:CMI).

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69B and $2.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 99,409 shares to 1.72 million shares, valued at $108.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 55,924 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

More notable recent Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Vertex snaps up Cambridge diabetes startup Semma for $950M – Boston Business Journal” on September 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is CRISPR Therapeutics a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Novartis’ Cosentyx meets key endpoint in late-stage nr-axSpA study – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sandoz issues voluntary recall of ranitidine hydrochloride capsules – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors May Want to Follow the Progress of These Biotechs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.