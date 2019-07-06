Novartis A G (NVS) Holding Held by Reilly Financial Advisors Llc; Alpha Cubed Investments Has Increased Its Holding in Oracle (ORCL) as Market Value Rose

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 50.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 14,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,382 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38 million, up from 29,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $59.28. About 12.54M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/05/2018 – ORACLE NAMES CHARLES W. MOORMAN IV and WILLIAM G. PARRETT to the Bd of DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – TiE Inflect 2018 Releases Additional tracks and grand keynote speakers: Hadi Partovi CEO of Code.org, Thomas Kurian of Oracle,; 21/05/2018 – Oracle Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 13/04/2018 – TCS recognized as `Best in Class’ in Oracle SaaS Implementation Services in Europe by PAC; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS ITS PLAN TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES FIRM NEWBURY; 26/04/2018 – Magic Memories Grows its Business by Capturing Smiles Across the World; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS 92C TO 95C, EST. 90C; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO BUY NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 4357.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc bought 115,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,805 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.33M, up from 2,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $90.44. About 1.30 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 19/03/2018 – With Novartis and Roche gunning to carve up Eylea franchise, Regeneron has another PhIII success story to tell; 11/05/2018 – Democratic senator opens probe into Novartis over its dealings with Trump’s attorney; 26/03/2018 – Novartis CEO: Any potential decision on eye-care business will be made in first half of 2019; 27/03/2018 – #2 Reshaping Novartis into a more aggressive pharma giant, Vas Narasimhan bags a $13B consumer sale ahead of bolt-on deals $NVS $GSK; 22/03/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS IN UNITED STATES, TASIGNA IS NOW INDICATED FOR TREATMENT OF ADULT AND PEDIATRIC PATIENTS ONE YEAR OF AGE OR OLDER WITH NEWLY DIAGNOSED PH+ CML-CP; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS HAS NEW MANDATE TO REDUCE COSTS IN BUSINESS SERVICES THROUGH STRONGER OFFSHORING; 09/04/2018 – Novartis bets big on gene therapy with $8.7 bln AveXis deal; 21/03/2018 – Amphastar Announces Final Judgment in the Patent Litigation against Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Sandoz Inc; 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer Cohen’s company; 09/05/2018 – DURECT CORP – DURECT IS NOW ELIGIBLE FOR UP TO $30 MLN IN MILESTONE PAYMENTS BASED ON NDA APPROVAL

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00M and $825.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16,970 shares to 398,973 shares, valued at $21.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 12,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 317,120 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Associated Banc invested 0.05% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 10,050 were reported by Numerixs Tech. Boston Common Asset Management Lc stated it has 137,410 shares. American Century Inc reported 4.28 million shares. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Com has invested 0.23% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Northeast Inv Mgmt invested in 11,126 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co Ma holds 0% or 4,490 shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial Group Inc Inc holds 0.23% or 4.65M shares. Cognios Limited Co has 39,081 shares. 22,139 are held by First Commonwealth Fincl Pa. City Hldg stated it has 0.61% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Van Hulzen Asset Management Lc owns 0.13% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 8,685 shares. Cambridge holds 29,128 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Oracle Sets the Date for its Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Announcement – PRNewswire” on June 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Microsoft and Oracle Team Up to Challenge Amazon – Motley Fool” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle’s Earnings Review: Heading To The Clouds – Seeking Alpha” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle: Q4 Vindicated Our Stance, Expecting 50% Returns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

More notable recent Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Global Blood Therapeutics: Voxelotor Can Take The Stock Price To New All-Time Highs – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BioLife’s Huge Valuation Gap With CryoPort Is Difficult To Explain – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Potential Catalysts That Could Cause Aurora Cannabis Stock to Skyrocket – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “These 3 Biotech Stocks Doubled in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon, Sears Veteran Joins Cresco Labs As Chief Information Officer – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.